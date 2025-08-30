William Hill Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes report and free video replay

The four-year-old raced prominently under Kevin Stott as he got a tow into the race from early leaders Regional, the 15/8 favourite in first-time blinkers, and Habooba, before he began his challenge at the two-furlong pole.

Regional dropped away quickly on the inside and as Shagraan (15/2) grabbed the far-side rail he was not for catching, winning by two-and-a-quarter lengths from Adrestia (9/4) with Star Of Lady M (22/1) third.

It was a career-best success for the son of Sioux Nation, his first at pattern level and a first of the campaign, just reward for a series of good efforts.