William Hill Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes report and free video replay

Mick Appleby's Shagraan showed his rivals a clean pair of hooves following a decisive success in the Listed William Hill Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes on Saturday.
The four-year-old raced prominently under Kevin Stott as he got a tow into the race from early leaders Regional, the 15/8 favourite in first-time blinkers, and Habooba, before he began his challenge at the two-furlong pole.
Regional dropped away quickly on the inside and as Shagraan (15/2) grabbed the far-side rail he was not for catching, winning by two-and-a-quarter lengths from Adrestia (9/4) with Star Of Lady M (22/1) third.
It was a career-best success for the son of Sioux Nation, his first at pattern level and a first of the campaign, just reward for a series of good efforts.
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.