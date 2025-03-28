William Hill Aintree Hurdle: 12 rivals for Constitution Hill

Nicky Henderson has pointed his former Champion Hurdle hero at the Grade One contest following his fall in this year’s renewal of the Cheltenham showpiece. He won this event in Liverpool back in 2023, when beating the Willie Mullins-trained Sharjah.

The champion trainer has three options for this year’s renewal - Lossiemouth would clearly be the leading one if taking up the engagement following her smooth success in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle earlier this month.

Mullins also has Kitzbuhel, unbeaten in two races since switching from France, and Coral Cup winner Jimmy Du Seuil entered.

Brighterdaysahead was a major disappointment in the Champion Hurdle but Gordon Elliott feels a small injury was to blame that day and she will be a big player at Aintree. Martin Pipe winner Wodhooh is also an option for the team.

Henry De Bromhead has put in Hiddenvalley Lake, Dan Skelton Take No Chances and Be Aware, while Altobelli arrives there in good form for Harry Fry.

Break My Soul, Salver and Tellherthename complete the possible field.