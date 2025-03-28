William Hill Aintree Hurdle: 12 rivals for Constitution Hill

Lossiemouth and Brighterdaysahead are among 12 rivals for Constitution Hill in Thursday’s William Hill Aintree Hurdle.
Nicky Henderson has pointed his former Champion Hurdle hero at the Grade One contest following his fall in this year’s renewal of the Cheltenham showpiece. He won this event in Liverpool back in 2023, when beating the Willie Mullins-trained Sharjah.
The champion trainer has three options for this year’s renewal - Lossiemouth would clearly be the leading one if taking up the engagement following her smooth success in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle earlier this month.
Mullins also has Kitzbuhel, unbeaten in two races since switching from France, and Coral Cup winner Jimmy Du Seuil entered.
Brighterdaysahead was a major disappointment in the Champion Hurdle but Gordon Elliott feels a small injury was to blame that day and she will be a big player at Aintree. Martin Pipe winner Wodhooh is also an option for the team.
Henry De Bromhead has put in Hiddenvalley Lake, Dan Skelton Take No Chances and Be Aware, while Altobelli arrives there in good form for Harry Fry.
Break My Soul, Salver and Tellherthename complete the possible field.
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Free bets
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.