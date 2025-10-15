William Haggas ready for Champions Day battle with stable star Economics

William Haggas is confident he has done everything in his power to get Economics primed for a long-awaited comeback run in Saturday’s QIPCO Champion Stakes.

The four-year-old could finish only sixth behind Anmaat in the Champions Day feature at the end of a top-class season last year, with the vet also reporting the son of Night Of Thunder had bled from the nose, and Newmarket trainer Haggas has had to play the long game in getting the chestnut back on track. This weekend he returns to action in one of the hottest editions of the 10-furlong contest we’ve seen for years, featuring Ombudsman, Delacroix and Calandagan - winners of the Prince of Wales's Stakes/Juddmonte International Stakes, Coral-Eclipse/Irish Champion Stakes and King George respectively - and Haggas is well aware of the monumental task facing his 2024 Irish Champion Stakes hero. Haggas told Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “He was heading for Ascot (Royal meeting in June) and then he had a setback about two weeks before and that’s delayed everything. So we’re pleased to get him back. “He went to Newbury around two and a half weeks before (Prince of Wales’s Stakes), he didn’t pull up great after that. No bleeding, but he wasn’t very sound, and that’s why he’s been off for so long.