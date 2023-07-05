William Haggas on My Prospero, Maljoom and Sense Of Duty, plus Royal winner Desert Hero

Last year's Champion Stakes third has finished fourth in the Lockinge Stakes and the Prince Of Wales's Stakes so far this season and Haggas still has full faith the colt can add to his tally later this season.

The Group 2 Sky Bet York Stakes will be the next port of call, before a likely return to top-class competition.

Speaking on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Haggas said: "My Prospero is fine. It was funny really as we all got picked off by the one with a turn of foot (Mostahdaf) at Ascot.

"I thought he didn't run to his best, but he's absolutely fine.

"I think we'll go for the Sky Bet race at York and try and get him back winning again and take it from there. He's a pretty smart horse, but he looked a little bit laboured at Ascot I have to say."

Haggas also provided an update on a couple of stable stars who have yet to get going this season due to injury setbacks, namely Maljoom and top sprinter Sense Of Duty.

He said: "They're not ready at the moment, we're battling at the moment as they're both coming back from another injury, but we'll get them there. But the season slides on, we're approaching the July meeting at Newmarket and we'll be buying yearlings in Deauville next month!

"But I do (think we'll get them back in action this season), if we don't have another setback I think we'll get them on the track comfortably (before the end of the year). We'll see but we hoped Sense Of Duty might get to the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock - that's her first target I think.

"And for Maljoom we're looking at the Prix du Moulin, if we get there, but there's lots of racing in the winter for him. The most important thing is getting him sound and getting him back fit and well."

Plans remain fluid for King George V Stakes winner Desert Hero, the dramatic first Royal Ascot winner for the new King and Queen when getting up close home to deny Valiant King by a head.

"Desert Hero is fine, it was great to win," reflected the trainer. "For a change, it all worked in our favour. It was a terrific performance under a very good ride from Tom (Marquand).

"We might go to Hamilton for the Glasgow Stakes (Listed) but we haven't really discussed it yet, that race is a furlong shorter and he might need further.

"The handicapper put him up eight (pounds) which I think was quite stiff after beating something a short- head or whatever, but there you go."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org