William Haggas on future plans for his Royal Ascot runners

William Haggas is set to step his Royal Ascot winners Opportunity and Alobayyah up in class for their next starts.

The former denied Royal runner Warrant Holder in the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes, finishing powerfully under James McDonald to win by a length-and-three-quarters. Speaking on Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, the Newmarket trainer said: “I was very pleased with him and thought he got a great ride from what is perceived to be a poor draw, but James didn’t think it was a poor draw. Everyone else did, including me, and he’s going to go to Goodwood for the Glorious Stakes and we’re going to step him up in class. "He thoroughly deserves it and the handicapper clearly doesn’t want to see him in a handicap again as he’s stuffed him up ten pounds. He’s clearly telling me to go up in grade so we will."

Alobayyah (left) gets up late to win at Royal Ascot

Alobayyah led home a one-three-four for the stable in the Kensington Place. Outlining plans for all three fillies, Haggas said: “Rhapsody, who I thought was a bit unfortunate, will go to Goodwood. I’m not sure about Seren Star as I always thought she wanted cut in the ground. And that’s the other thing; a lot of our horses I thought wanted easier ground last week, but they clearly handed it well so, especially on the straight track. I think you can get away with a slow-ground horse on there. “So Seren Star I’m not sure yet, Rhapsody will go to Goodwood for the nine-furlong fillies’ handicap or the mile fillies’ handicap, and Alobayyah deserves to step up in grade. There’s a Listed race in France, the Prix Goldikova, but that might come a little quick for her but that’s on my radar. She’s a useful filly.” Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes winner Almeraq looks set to contest the July Cup where he could be joined by Commonwealth Cup third Division. “Lake Forest isn’t in, it was never really the plan to be a six-furlong horse but he just ran so well. He’s going to probably go for the Lennox then the City Of York, that fits very well. Division was a bit unfortunate at Ascot but ran a very good race. He’s in the July Cup and will probably go there although if we take the softer option he might go for the Hackwood then the Maurice de Gheest so we’ll see but he definitely has the potential to be Group One horse. “It will either be the July Cup or the Hackwood and I would think the July Cup.”

More Thunder (left) is edged out in the Queen Anne