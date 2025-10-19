William Haggas must hit back after blank domestic Group 1 tally

William Haggas was a fascinating guest on Luck on Sunday this week – he nearly always is – and if you’ve not already done so then it is well worth going back to seek the interview out.

He spoke about Saturday’s Balmoral Handicap winner Crown Of Oaks and the way that Champions Day finale played out, much to his surprise; how horses like that can improve out of all recognition after being gelded; and he went on to vent his frustration over Oisin Murphy, admitting that the champion jockey “probably won’t speak to me ever again”. Murphy, it may come as little surprise to some, was among the first to re-post the clips of him being blasted which surfaced on X late-morning.

I enjoyed Haggas’s take on the “little bit of friction” between Aidan O’Brien and John Gosden this year, which Gosden seemed to try and settle – or stir up again depending on your view I suppose – by referring to Delacroix finishing behind Ombudsman again in his RTV interview with Lydia Hislop post-Champion Stakes.

That has been a good rivalry between the two colts, winners of the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes, Coral-Eclipse, Juddmonte International and Irish Champion Stakes between them. But there’s no question now that Saturday’s winner, the gelded Calandgan as he is pointedly referred, is as good as we've seen this year – and that was probably the best middle-distance performance I’ve seen since the Haggas-trained Baaeed stepped up from a mile and waltzed in at York in 2022.

WATCH: Calandgan storms to victory in the British Champion Stakes