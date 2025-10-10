William Haggas edges towards Economics run in British Champion Stakes

William Haggas admits that he is “60-40” in favour of running Economics in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on Saturday week.
Last year’s Irish Champion Stakes winner moved a step closer to an outing in the mile and a quarter Group One a week on Saturday after participating in a racecourse gallop before racing at Newmarket on Saturday.
And having pleased Haggas in a piece of work on the gallops in Newmarket on Friday under Tom Marquand the Classic-winning handler hinted that his prospects of making it to the Qipco Champion Stakes, which he finished sixth in last year, looked positive.
Haggas said: “He has done that piece of work and I was very happy with him. Tom was very happy with him.
"We will canter him on Saturday and Sunday and we will decide on Monday morning whether to confirm him or not. I would say at this stage it is 60-40 in favour.
“It looks like the ground will be okay, and not be too heavy, which obviously sways our thinking, but it is obviously a strong race and he is a fresh horse in good form.
“He is quite idle at home so he is difficult to read, but he is talented.”
