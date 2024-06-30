William Haggas' Dubai Honour lands Group 1 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud

The six-year-old was sent off 8/1 under Tom Marquand but he got a dream run through on the inside of Outbox and Point Lonsdale who cut out most of the running.

Once Dubai Honour had got the better of those two it was down to the fast-finishing Feed The Flame to lay down the final challenge, but Dubai Honour held on comfortably for a first top-level success in Europe.

The globetrotting son of Pride Of Dubai has won two Group 1s in Australia already but with this success under his belt the next step is to go for top-level glory on British soil and Paddy Power halved him in price from 20s to 10/1 for the King George At Ascot next month.

This was his first career win over 1m4f, on just his third ever go at the trip.

Maureen Haggas said: “He seemed to enjoy himself, they went a nice enough pace and he settled well. He travelled well, the ground was probably a bit quick for him but maybe the trip on this ground is more suitable.

“He seemed to stay the trip really well, it’s great because it gives us another option. I think you could come back to a mile and a quarter on slow ground with him.

“He’s in lots of Group 1s all over the place, William will decide where he goes. He’s a star, every time he gives his all and he’s one of those horses we’d love 10 of them, but they are hard to come by.”