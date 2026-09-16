William Haggas aiming Lilt and More Thunder at British Champions Day

The lightly-raced filly Lilt was having her first outing since finishing sixth in the Prix de Diane and shaped well in second behind Thundering On in Sunday's Group 2 Blanford Stakes.

She is now set to tackle a mile and a half for the first time in the Group 1 British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes.

Trainer William Haggas said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "We're definitely going up in trip, I think. So I think there's every chance she'll go to Ascot and take on Kalpana.

"I don't know whether it's greenness or whether she's got into a bit of a habit where she takes a bit of time to get going, but I'm going to forgive her as she was off a long time and she stayed on well.

"The winner was deeply impressive but I think once she (Lilt) gets going over a mile and a half, and gets a bit more cut in the ground, I think she'll be quite effective. I think that's a logical target."

Joining Lilt at Ascot on Saturday October 17 is likely to be stablemate More Thunder, who got back to winning ways for the first time this year in the Group 2 Betfred Park Stakes.