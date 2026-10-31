William Derby: My thoughts on Future Champions Night at the Breeders' Cup

Keeneland in the fall is a delight, the timeless limestone block racecourse architecture reflecting the warmth of the afternoon sun rendering the personal decision to wear a jumper superfluous.

It was left to the legendry US trainer Bob Baffert to claim the sole home victory of Day one with the well-backed Hughes. If this were the Ryder Cup, the European’s would be mighty pleased at the halfway house.

On a sun-kissed Friday in Kentucky, Britain and Ireland sat on top of the globe by winning all three races on turf and even Godolphin’s Irish trainer in the US, Brendan Walsh, secured his first Breeders’ Cup success on the dirt with Emphatic.

The Breeders’ Cup is not unreasonably self described by the Americans as “The World Championships of horseracing”.

For one of the raceday team it was too much and he temporarily fainted in the horse walkway to the paddock. The area around there is packed with American race fans – some dressed up as if at Royal Ascot, however most in US casual sports attire.

The only blip in proceedings came in the rendition of The Star Spangled Banner ahead of the opening Juvenile Turf Sprint when singer Tyra Madison was cut off on the paddock public address system half way through her singing of the National Anthem - after a brief, embarrassed pause, those racefans around the paddock took up the challenge and completed the lyrics in a full throated and spontaneous completion of the famous song in a joyously unifying moment ahead of racing.

That same PA system has just previously carried the scarcely believable news that Billy Loughnane was to replace Flavian Pratt aboard Libertango – surely the recently crowned British champion jockey had not made the 8st7lb weight for the George Boughey’s filly?

Billy was indeed the only person to lose weight on a visit to American and his lightweight frame delivered a masterclass in horse and rider in perfect unison to take the opening Breeders’ Cup race in tremendous style. The unbridled joy of Billy, George and Henry Morshead (assistant trainer to George and son of colleague Anthea Leigh) was fantastic to see and completed a tremendous season for rider and trainer which started with Bow Echo in the Betfred 2000 Guineas back in May.

An admittedly not always successful personal betting strategy of mine is following horses who have run well at York, but Libertango had been the impressive winner of the Sky Bet Lowther at the Ebor Festival and helped swell my account.

More was to follow with both Sun Goddess following up her dominant win in the Harry’s Half Million Goffs Sales Race at Ebor with a similarly impressive win in the Fillies Turf. Then, in an extraordinary validation of my unique punting strategy, Haffner completed the Tattersalls Acomb – Juvenile Turf victory to complete a hat-trick of Ebor – Breeders’ Cup winners.

I could not be more pleased for their connections and of the small part York has played in their path to glory. A truly momentous day for the Breeders’ Cup, for those European connections and, in a little personal side plot, for the Knavesmire!

Day two might prove fearsomely difficult to keep the punting strategy successful but with Bacio, Notable Speech and others to come, we have an interest, we have a strategy and we have what all those race-fans need – we have hope!

I can’t wait to see what Breeders’ Cup Saturday brings.

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