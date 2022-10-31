William Derby, York Chief Executive and Clerk of the Course, is out in Melbourne for the Spring Carnival and continues his brief update on his travels ahead of Tuesday’s Melbourne Cup.

Saturday’s opening day to the Spring Carnival was a splendid release for the 71,000 Melburnian’s present after the strict Covid lockdown restrictions during the past two renewals. There was a palpable determination to enjoy the occasion, the racing and the thumping 'afterparties' which took place following the last of the $7m nine-race card which included three Group 1 races.

'My round...!'

'My round...!'

The weather during the day seemed to include all four seasons, but that did not stop James MacDonald continuing his Royal Ascot form and riding four winners on the card. Nor did it dampen the spirits of the another hero from June in Chris Waller, who won the Victoria Derby with 20/1 shot Manzoice. The villain in the eyes of the local sports reporters was our very own William Buick, who had a day to forget with seven rides failing to find the target. He incurred an eight-day riding suspension and a frustrating run for Kissonallforcheeks, who found trouble in running before flying home strongly - but just too late.

The stage is set and our blogger is picking up tips...

The Australian racing reporters, including Glen Boss in the Roy Keane mode, were fairly vitriolic in their assessment of our champion jockey. William will be even more determined to win the Cup on Without A Fight, a Listed winner twice on the Knavesmire, from stall 18 of 23. From a racecourse manager's perspective, I enjoyed exploring the various parts of Flemington racecourse. The recently reimagined The Park area behind the grandstands had a lavish fashion catwalk where the hotly-contested 'suit category' was not without a stewards' enquiry of its own.

The Park section of the racecourse

It had a music stage of a scale to grace Glastonbury which blasted pop music out between the hoof beats of the racing. The famous Birdcage area is akin to RHS Chelsea, but instead of Show Gardens, partners vie to outdo their neighbours in terms of structural design, interior appeal and great hospitality. Everywhere you look the famous Flemington roses bloom and waft their scent. The area between the 2 and 3 furlong pole is a battalion of picnic tables and parasols in regimental alignment where the policy of 'bring your own tinnies' is taken as a challenge rather than an invitation!

Makybe Diva statue

Yesterday, between racedays, VRC kindly hosted a behind-the-scenes tour of the complete site from kitchens, to high-voltage plant rooms, to refuge zones, to control rooms - an incredible opportunity to see where the magic happens and so useful to compare notes and experiences with colleagues.

Some of the essentials are prepared behind the scenes

As we continue to map out our masterplan at York, the team at Flemington could not have been more friendly and generous with their time as we explored the nether regions of the complex. Monday’s famous Melbourne Cup Parade drew a huge crowd as a marching band led the connections of all the runners through the streets of the city, over the River Yara bridge and into a huge stage set reception in Federation Square.

Fans line the streets

Bringing up the rear of the cavalcade, it was lovely to see former Cup winners Brew (now 27!), Efficient, Almandin and Twilight Payment behaving impeccably in the bustling and noisy city centre.

Former winners parade

And so to the 162nd Melbourne Cup itself, the sense of anticipation is infectious as this sport-mad city awaits the state holiday for the Race That Stops A Nation at 3pm on the first Tuesday in November. Deauville Legend has a great draw in 9 and is a short-priced favourite to complete the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur/Melbourne Cup double. Serpentine is a blast from the past as the 'behind closed doors' surprise English Derby winner popped up on Saturday to run second in the Archer Stakes and so sneak into the Cup reckoning.

No shortage of style and panache