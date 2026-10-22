William Buick relishing Breeders' Cup Mile defence on Godolphin star Notable Speech

The Charlie Appleby-trained five-year-old is on course to have his swansong on the track in the Grade One contest in which he stormed to glory 12 months ago at Del Mar.

Entering the campaign with four top-level victories to his name, the son of Dubawi collected another Group 1 triumph on his second start of the year with a scintillating success in the BOYLE Sports Lockinge Stakes at Newbury in May.

And having bagged further victories on his last two starts, in the Group 1 Sky Bet City Of York Stakes over seven furlongs at York and back up in trip in the Grade 1 Woodbine Mile, Buick heads to America full of confidence.

Godolphin's number one jockey said: “He is obviously a super horse. He has got a great constitution, and an amazing CV now.

"He is a horse that I always look forward to riding.

“Fingers crossed he gets over to the Breeders’ Cup Mile again. He is a horse that always comes good this time of year as we saw last year from the Woodbine Mile to the Breeders’ Cup."