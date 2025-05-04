Buick was claiming back-to-back victories in the opening Classic of the season aboard the Charlie Appleby-trained colt, who Buick elected to ride over stablemate and the eventual third Shadow Of Light.

Shadow Of Light was the champion two-year-old last year but Godolphin's number one rider admitted that the proven stamina of Ruling Court played a major part in what was clearly a difficult call so early in the season.

Speaking to Tom Stanley who was covering for the regular host on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme, Buick said: "As I explained yesterday, and when the declarations were made, what a privileged position to be in - to have two horses of that calibre to ride.

"For Charlie and the whole team, to be so open and understanding, the relationship is built on trust and everyone wants to make the right decision by everyone - and first and foremost for the horses.

"When I made the decision, it wasn't clear cut at all. I think people maybe thought 'he knows something that somebody else doesn't' but it wasn't like that at all. The decision had to be made and I went with what I felt was right. I think my explanation, and how hard a decision was, kind of showed in the race as there wasn't too much between them.

"Shadow Of Light, being a Middle Park winner and a Dewhurst winner, he showed his class and he showed how quick he is. While my horse (Ruling Court) probably edges him on stamina."

Justify colt Ruling Court, who was drawn 11 of 11, quickened when asked before seeing out strongly and holding the fast-finishing favourite, Field Of Gold, half a length at bay.

Buick reflected on how the race unfolded, saying: "We were drawn on the wing in 11 and he's in the Derby so clearly he's a horse that we feel will get further. Charlie was just very keen to get the horse in his comfort zone. We weren't really that concerned where we were in the race, but of course you want to ride him according to the pace of the race.

"The most important thing was to get him in a rhythm, which is always very important, but he just put himself in that lovely rhythm where I was very happy the whole way, where I was uninterrupted, I didn't have to interfere with him at all at any stage and I got rolling. It was only his fourth run and I was conscious of getting some momentum and getting rolling into the dip, just in case he took a bit of organising but he flew through and once he hit the rising ground he went again. He gave me a lovely ride and showed what a class horse he is.

"The reality is, if I was going to get cover from where I was, I would have to go all the way back or get into a barging match and you can't do that, so it was what felt right and was what we felt might happen beforehand. You can only do that on certain horses, and he's one of them."