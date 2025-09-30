William Buick on Arc meeting rides at Longchamp this weekend

William Buick is looking forward to riding Time To Turn in the Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.
A wide-margin winner of a Wolverhampton maiden on his third start, Charlie Appleby’s charge took a big step forward to beat subsequent Solario Stakes winner A Bit Of Spirit in the Pat Eddery Stakes at Ascot in July next time,
“He’s had a couple of options and I think Charlie and the team have always had an eye on the Lagardere for him. It’s seven furlongs, he’s quite a speedy horse and he’s improving at the right time,” the jockey told Sky Sports Racing.
“He wouldn’t mind a bit of cut in the ground if it came up on the slow side and he’s still progressive. His form has worked out pretty well from the races he’s won and we’re pretty happy with him.
“He’s done very little wrong and looks like a two-year-old colt who is developing, progressing and getting better all the time.”
Stablemate Diamond Rain is set to contest the Prix de l’Opera on the same card.
The progressive four-year-old ran her best race to date when touched off by She Feels Pretty in a Group One at Woodbine last time, finishing strongly after a slow start.
“She went down narrowly in the EP Taylor to who is if not the best, one of the very best North American fillies. She ran her pretty close, the Opera being a mile-and-a-quarter is over her optimum trip, she’s versatile ground wise and getting better,” Buick said.
“In Canada she missed the break, so we ended up giving the winner a head start but came very close. It was a good run, she’s a good filly and I think she ticks a lot of boxes.”
