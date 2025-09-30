William Buick on Arc meeting rides at Longchamp this weekend

A wide-margin winner of a Wolverhampton maiden on his third start, Charlie Appleby’s charge took a big step forward to beat subsequent Solario Stakes winner A Bit Of Spirit in the Pat Eddery Stakes at Ascot in July next time,

“He’s had a couple of options and I think Charlie and the team have always had an eye on the Lagardere for him. It’s seven furlongs, he’s quite a speedy horse and he’s improving at the right time,” the jockey told Sky Sports Racing.

“He wouldn’t mind a bit of cut in the ground if it came up on the slow side and he’s still progressive. His form has worked out pretty well from the races he’s won and we’re pretty happy with him.

“He’s done very little wrong and looks like a two-year-old colt who is developing, progressing and getting better all the time.”