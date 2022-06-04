Sporting Life
William Buick walks in after being left in the stalls at the first

William Buick left in stalls in opening race drama on Derby Day

By Sporting Life
15:20 · SAT June 04, 2022

There was a dramatic start to Cazoo Derby Day when William Buick received an unexpected bang on the head from Approachability when in the stalls for the Cazoo Handicap Stakes.

Buick, who was aboard Blue Trail in the neighbouring stall, was stunned by the blow from Jason Hart’s mount, who was next to the Charlie Appleby-trained runner, who set off with the others while his jockey remained in the stalls.

The 33-year-old, who missed three months of the 2019 season with concussion, walked back to the changing room unaided and was later cleared to take his remaining rides.

The remaining 13 runners in the 10-furlong handicap had to contend with the loose horse and it was the Hayley Turner-ridden Swilcan Bridge, who was running from out of the handicap, who navigated the path to the winning line best.

A stewards’ inquiry was called into the start, with Blue Trail deemed as withdrawn and therefore a non-runner.

A report from the stewards read: “The stewards accepted that Approachability, drawn six, had thrown its head to the left hitting the head of Buick, resulting in Buick becoming temporarily incapacitated and distributing his weight onto the left side of the starting stalls running board and consequently not being fully mounted when the start was effected.”

