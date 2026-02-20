Menu icon
+ Log in to read full article
The top amateur rider shares his thoughts

Will Constitution Hill win at on his flat debut at Southwell? Patrick Mullins shares his thoughts

By Sporting Life
Sporting Life Plus
Fri February 20, 2026 · 7 min ago

Patrick Mullins expects Constitution Hill to prove a cut above his rivals on his Flat debut at Southwell this evening.

The former Champion Hurdle hero is making his debut on the level at the age of nine in the SBK Road To Cheltenham Novice Stakes having fallen in three of his last four starts over timber.

The Closutton team are taking him on with Daddy Long Legs, the mount of Ryan Moore, and Mullins told Sporting Life: "We had Daddy Long Legs pencilled in for the stable staff charity race that Jump Allen won, but when that got put back we said we might as well run for £40,000 as honour and glories.

"It's great prize money and obviously a race with a lot of publicity.

"Look, I think if Constitution Hill turns up he'll come home alone - all those good Champion Hurdle winners we had would be well able to hold their own on the Flat.

"So we're going more so to get some nice prize-money and just to make sure he doesn't get too easy time of it."

