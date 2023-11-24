Wilie Mullins column: Weekend runners and preview

State Man is the star turn among a typically strong Saturday team for our star columnist. Check out his thoughts.

GAILLARD DU MESNIL – 1.50 Haydock

I think the conditions of this race really suit him, as long as the trip isn’t too short for him. I’m hoping the ground will make it a test of stamina. He jumps, gallops, does everything right and he’s had a nice break since the Grand National. He comes here with a good chance and it’s a nice pot if he runs up to his mark. FINE MARGIN – 2.20 Haydock

Fine Margin has a nice weight in this valuable stayers’ hurdle. I think he’s improved nicely from his last run and he looks each-way value here. PREDATORS GOLD – 12.13 Punchestown

He has form on this track winning a valuable bumper here in the spring. It’s his first run back and this looks like a race that will suit him, the extra trip will suit his pedigree and we’re coming here fit and well after his lay-off.

Patrick Mullins looks ahead to Galopin Des Champs, State Man, Gaelic Warrior and more

GAELIC WARRIOR – 12.48 Punchestown

Gaelic Warrior looks the best of our trio here on his past form. I think this track will suit him and I think the trip will be fine, although you’d expect him to go out to a longer trip later in the season. He jumps very well at home and I’d be hoping if he holds together like he does at home he’ll have every chance. FIGAROC – 12.48 Punchestown

He’s another one of Rich Ricci’s who has been hard to train but he’s a lovely big chasing type. He might want a longer trip in time but he’s ready to go and take his chance here, so he has each-way potential. SHANBALLY KID – 12.48 Punchestown

He’s another one who will want a longer trip in time, but he jumps well at home and we need to get these horses out and get going for the season. ADAMANTLY CHOSEN – 1.58 Punchestown

We have two horses in this race, top weight and second from top and it’s going to be difficult with these weights. But we’ve had a nice dry week for Adamantly Chosen and I think that will suit him better if he can carry the weight. I don’t think the trip will be any problem for him given he stays further. HA D’OR – 1.58 Punchestown

Ha D’Or has also been tried at the trip but unfortunately he fell half way round at Punchestown, so we’re not sure yet, but we think this trip will be fine for him. He has his chance.

STATE MAN – 2.35 Punchestown

State Man likes this track, winning here last year and hopefully with a clear round he has the rating and the ability to start off his season well with a victory in his bid to win a Champion Hurdle. ECHOES IN RAIN – 2.35 Punchestown