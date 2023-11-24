Wilie Mullins column: Weekend runners and preview

State Man is the star turn among a typically strong Saturday team for our star columnist. Check out his thoughts.
I think the conditions of this race really suit him, as long as the trip isn’t too short for him. I’m hoping the ground will make it a test of stamina. He jumps, gallops, does everything right and he’s had a nice break since the Grand National. He comes here with a good chance and it’s a nice pot if he runs up to his mark.
Fine Margin has a nice weight in this valuable stayers’ hurdle. I think he’s improved nicely from his last run and he looks each-way value here.
He has form on this track winning a valuable bumper here in the spring. It’s his first run back and this looks like a race that will suit him, the extra trip will suit his pedigree and we’re coming here fit and well after his lay-off.
Gaelic Warrior looks the best of our trio here on his past form. I think this track will suit him and I think the trip will be fine, although you’d expect him to go out to a longer trip later in the season. He jumps very well at home and I’d be hoping if he holds together like he does at home he’ll have every chance.
He’s another one of Rich Ricci’s who has been hard to train but he’s a lovely big chasing type. He might want a longer trip in time but he’s ready to go and take his chance here, so he has each-way potential.
He’s another one who will want a longer trip in time, but he jumps well at home and we need to get these horses out and get going for the season.
We have two horses in this race, top weight and second from top and it’s going to be difficult with these weights. But we’ve had a nice dry week for Adamantly Chosen and I think that will suit him better if he can carry the weight. I don’t think the trip will be any problem for him given he stays further.
Ha D’Or has also been tried at the trip but unfortunately he fell half way round at Punchestown, so we’re not sure yet, but we think this trip will be fine for him. He has his chance.
State Man likes this track, winning here last year and hopefully with a clear round he has the rating and the ability to start off his season well with a victory in his bid to win a Champion Hurdle.
Echoes In Rain is nicely treated with her mares’ allowance and we’d be hoping, all being well, that she might finish runner-up to State Man.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org