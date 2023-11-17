Wilie Mullins column: Weekend runners and preview

Facile Vega spearheads our star columnist's Saturday team. Check out his horse-by-horse guide.

We’ve had some good winners this week and hopefully the run can continue ahead of a big weekend at home and at Cheltenham. It’s For Me gave a very promising debut at Punchestown on Thursday, he was very hard on himself throughout the race and what I admired about him was when he got to the front over the last, he pulled out more when the second horse came to him in the style of a good horse. He could be a real nice horse for the future. Loughglynn did it the hard way from the front, I think the conditions of the race really suited him well. He’ll have to go up in class, but he can also go up in distance for the rest of the season.

Saturday Runners Navan 11:50 Dancing City

Hopefully we can keep up the run of our maiden hurdlers after winning at Punchestown during the week. This fellow is fit and well, he jumps well, and I’m happy he goes there as a respectable favourite. I think his bumper form is well up to scratch. 11:50 Largy Hill

Largy Hill probably wants a fence, but I do think this trip and this ground will suit him, so at his price he’ll have each-way prospects. 14:40 Dysart Dynamo

Dysart Dynamo is in good form. He’s a keen-running sort and he gets himself ready at home. I’m looking forward to getting him out, I think he’ll handle the track and the ground. He’s got a very good chance. 14:40 Saint Roi

On the other hand Saint Roi carries the Grade 1 penalty and although I do think the race could be run to suit, and he could finish well, I’m just worried about the penalty and it might be too much for him. 15:15 Facile Vega

We’re happy to see Facile Vega coming out over fences, he jumps well at home and he’s obviously got a good jumping pedigree. He’s doing everything right at home, but it’s a tough enough beginners’ chase. With a clear round he should be good enough to win, but it’s a tight enough race and no penalty kick.

Cheltenham 14:20 Authorized Art

He’s been running in good company having run second in a Galway Plate and fourth in a Kerry National. Those runs should put him there or thereabouts, but he’d be more of an each-way bet for a race like the Paddy Power Gold Cup. He has his chance, but he’s finding it hard to win off his rating and we have to keep trying. 16:05 Baby Kate

I thought it would be a tough assignment for her. She has her chance, her form in Ireland is summer form but it has worked out quite well. She has a good pedigree being out of Augusta Kate and she has a competitive chance here. Sunday runners Navan 12:15 Armed And Fabulous

Armed And Fabulous has to improve a fair bit to get involved here. 12:15 Paggane

She’s had three runs and she has some nice form on the Flat in France. She jumps well at home, but the pedigree doesn’t scream heavy ground at Navan to me. She’s by Muhaarar, the sire of A Dream To Share, but she’s out of a Giant’s Causeway dam so conditions are a slight concern, for all her homework is good. 15:05 Fact To File

Fact To File is a horse that I like. He ran well as a bumper horse last year, although he’s six going on seven and he looks a real chasing type, so we’ve decided to skip hurdling and go chasing. He jumps very well at home, he won a point-to-point and I think the trip will suit him, 2m4f, although he’ll probably get further in time. He’s a lovely pedigree and I’m looking forward to seeing him over a fence. Cheltenham 15:30 Onlyamatteroftime