Wilful to test Champion Hurdle credentials in Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton

Wilful will test his Unibet Champion Hurdle credentials on Saturday at Wincanton when taking a steep up in class to tackle the BetMGM Kingwell Hurdle.
The Jonjo and AJ O’Neill-trained gelding has proven to be a model of consistency this season after reaching the frame in all four starts.
Last time out the Westerner gelding just came up short when attempting to give weight away all around in the Fitzdares Sovereign Handicap Hurdle (replay below).
While the next assignment will be the Jim and Fitri Hay-owned Wilful's first run at Grade Two level, his connections are optimistic he can acquit himself well.
AJ O’Neill said: "At the moment we are planning to go to the Kingwell to see where that takes us. That will let us know if he is good enough to take up that Champion Hurdle entry or not.
“It was a really strong effort off top weight at Windsor last time, especially with the ground being more testing than he would have liked it, while it was also a pleasing performance he put up the time before that when winning at Ascot.
“Hopefully he can continue going in the right direction and cope with a race like this as it will be a different test to the handicaps he has competed in so far this season. He has earned his place to go here and hopefully he can put in a nice performance.”
Grand Annual aim for Legacy
One horse that will definitely be representing the father-and-son training partnership at the Cheltenham Festival is last time out Windsor scorer Highlands Legacy, who will contest the Debenhams Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase.
He added: “Since he has gone over fences things have gone right for him. He seems to be going more in the right direction as he was a little bit frustrating over hurdles.
“We will aim to go straight for the Grand Annual now and hopefully he should be on a nice mark to get in. He seems to be progressing over fences so hopefully he can keep going in the right direction.
“He had hit the crossbar a couple of times before his last win and Windsor was probably on softer ground than he is usually best on. He was very hardy and stuck to it well.”
As for last season’s Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys’ Handicap Chase runner-up Johnnywho, a tilt at the Randox Grand National at Aintree appears the nine-year-old's main aim.
He added: “He has run well to be fair this season. At Ascot he was staying on really well and he was possibly, we felt, a little below-par the last day at Haydock with his performance.
“He is in the Grand National and we will have a look at that. He seems to jump and stay and they are two traits you need for the Grand National. Whether he goes to the Cheltenham Festival before that we will have to wait and see."
