Wilful to test Champion Hurdle credentials in Kingwell Hurdle at Wincanton

Wilful will test his Unibet Champion Hurdle credentials on Saturday at Wincanton when taking a steep up in class to tackle the BetMGM Kingwell Hurdle.

The Jonjo and AJ O’Neill-trained gelding has proven to be a model of consistency this season after reaching the frame in all four starts. Last time out the Westerner gelding just came up short when attempting to give weight away all around in the Fitzdares Sovereign Handicap Hurdle (replay below).

While the next assignment will be the Jim and Fitri Hay-owned Wilful's first run at Grade Two level, his connections are optimistic he can acquit himself well. AJ O’Neill said: "At the moment we are planning to go to the Kingwell to see where that takes us. That will let us know if he is good enough to take up that Champion Hurdle entry or not. “It was a really strong effort off top weight at Windsor last time, especially with the ground being more testing than he would have liked it, while it was also a pleasing performance he put up the time before that when winning at Ascot. “Hopefully he can continue going in the right direction and cope with a race like this as it will be a different test to the handicaps he has competed in so far this season. He has earned his place to go here and hopefully he can put in a nice performance.”

Highlands Legacy (left) and Torneo jumps the last together