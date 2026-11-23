The Jim and Fitri Hay-owned seven-year-old, who O’Neill trains in partnership with his son AJ, will have his abilities tested on Saturday when returning to Grade One company for the first time since finishing third in the Boodles Champion Hurdle at Punchestown in May.

Last season’s William Hill County Handicap Hurdle winner, who is one of seven entries left in the race, made the perfect return to action at Carlisle last month with victory in the Listed Panoramic Hurdle, which was re-routed from Kempton Park.

And on the back of that success, O’Neill, who won the two-mile test as a jockey aboard Out Of The Gloom in 1985, is looking forward to seeing how Wilful fares at Gosforth Park.

O’Neill said: “He had a nice run at Carlisle, and hopefully he can go forward from there. He is a nice horse, as he showed when winning the County Hurdle last season, and he clearly has ability when everything goes right.

“He is entitled to take his chance in this race, but we will learn more about him on Saturday. To be fair, we always liked him, but he has just kept on improving, and like everything you need a bit of luck in running.

"There is a massive difference between winning a good handicap and a Grade One, but that is where we are at, and we will find out just where we are after Saturday.

"He did a grand job at Carlisle, and it is always on your side having a run under your belt, but the real test for him will be this weekend as it is a proper step up."