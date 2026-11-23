Jonjo O’Neill expects to have a much clearer picture as to where he stands with Wilful following the conclusion of the Bowmer and Kirkland Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.
The Jim and Fitri Hay-owned seven-year-old, who O’Neill trains in partnership with his son AJ, will have his abilities tested on Saturday when returning to Grade One company for the first time since finishing third in the Boodles Champion Hurdle at Punchestown in May.
Last season’s William Hill County Handicap Hurdle winner, who is one of seven entries left in the race, made the perfect return to action at Carlisle last month with victory in the Listed Panoramic Hurdle, which was re-routed from Kempton Park.
And on the back of that success, O’Neill, who won the two-mile test as a jockey aboard Out Of The Gloom in 1985, is looking forward to seeing how Wilful fares at Gosforth Park.
O’Neill said: “He had a nice run at Carlisle, and hopefully he can go forward from there. He is a nice horse, as he showed when winning the County Hurdle last season, and he clearly has ability when everything goes right.
“He is entitled to take his chance in this race, but we will learn more about him on Saturday. To be fair, we always liked him, but he has just kept on improving, and like everything you need a bit of luck in running.
"There is a massive difference between winning a good handicap and a Grade One, but that is where we are at, and we will find out just where we are after Saturday.
"He did a grand job at Carlisle, and it is always on your side having a run under your belt, but the real test for him will be this weekend as it is a proper step up."
Should Wilful taste victory on Saturday, it would not be the first time O’Neill has landed the £120,000 contest, having saddled triple Grade One winner Intersky Falcon to victory in the 2002 renewal of the race, when it was staged as a Grade Two. And although Wilful has a way to go to match his record, O’Neill believes it is not out of the question.
He added: “He wouldn’t work like Intersky Falcon. He is a grand worker, but he is not a flash worker or anything like that. He just does his best on the track, which is where you want them to do it.
“Intersky Falcon was there for you, always in your hands. He was a great little horse, but it would be nice to have another one like him, so let’s hope it could be him.
“It is a good spot for him, and although it doesn’t mean he will go and win a Champion Hurdle, it was the plan from the start of the season, so let’s hope it works out. It will be a very interesting race."
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