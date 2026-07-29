Wild Blossom wins Alice Keppel Fillies' Conditions Stakes: Full report, reaction and video replay

She soon had the race won despite hanging to the left and hit the line a length-and-a-half clear of the early leader.

She was strong in the market for her first run since and the 5/4 favourite made no mistake, following Fast Track (10/3) down the far side of the field before being produced to lead at the furlong pole.

Karl Burke's charge was a spectacular winner on debut at Carlisle and was one of the leading fancies for the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot but faded late to finish tenth.

Watch free video replay of Wild Blossom winning the Alice Keppel Fillies' Conditions Stakes

Post-race reaction

Karl Burke said: “Wild Blossom worked with a very good older filly recently and worked very nicely. There is a slight concern when they do it so well first time on slow ground. Then she ran very well at Ascot, but the draw completely screwed her. Her work has been very good since, although there was a slight doubt in my mind about the ground today. However, she went a very quick time there.

“She is a talented filly. She got quite lit up when James was legged up. She was not behaving too well at Ascot, but she was much better there today. She was very straightforward and got into a lovely rhythm very quickly.

“We will look at all those Group five-furlong races, as she is obviously a very quick filly. I wouldn’t dismiss six furlongs; we will see what James says, but that was the plan today.”

James Doyle said: “Wild Blossom was well supported today. I thought she was probably my best ride of the week. Karl was very bullish. We rectified what happened at Ascot.

“It was only a small field, but there are not many fillies who win by 10 lengths on debut, so we were very excited after that. Things just did not quite go to plan at Ascot; she got a little warm in the prelims, and maybe I rode her a bit too positively.

“I was happy to take a lead today, and it worked out perfectly – she was able to show that good kick. The cutaway can be a help and a hindrance at the same time, but it would not have mattered which way I went with her today, she was much the best.”

Fast Track’s trainer Andrew Balding said: “I am very pleased with her. She seems to be developing all the time. We were beaten by a faster one today, but hopefully there will be a black-type opportunity for her at some stage."

George Boughey, trainer of Divine Whisper, said: “It was a super run. Her work has been improving, and it looked a pretty high-class field in the paddock. With a slightly interrupted passage, I thought she ran a great race."

Latest Sky Bet Lowther Stakes betting

Both the sponsors and Paddy Power cut Wild Blossom to 8/1 from 25s for the York feature.