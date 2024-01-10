Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase a long-term plan for Guetapan Collonges

The progressive eight-year-old will bid to give Chipping Norton handler Longsdon a timely boost in what has so far been a difficult season by taking his form to new heights over fences on his second appearance in the three miles and five furlongs test.

Last year Guetapan Collonges finished fourth when sent off the 5-1 favourite to capture the Premier Handicap, however Longsdon believes that the Saddler Maker gelding is a lot more streetwise ahead of his return bid for glory in the £100,000 feature prize.

Longsdon said: “We had a difficult end to 2023. Our horses were not healthy in October and November and it has taken time to get going. We have had to be a bit boring and patient, but winning this would be a great way to kickstart 2024.

“This race has been the plan for Guetapan Collonges for some time. We thought about going for a race at Cheltenham during the Christmas Meeting but then we thought we would wait for this.

“He is a lot more experienced compared to this time 12 months ago when I thought we were right in the deep end.

“Although he had won at Warwick the time before he had only had a handful of races over fences against small fields and he was very much a second season chaser that was still very inexperienced.

“Since last year’s race he has run in the Midlands National and a big handicap chase around Cheltenham. He is a lot more experienced now and a lot more streetwise.”

After making a triumphant return at Carlisle in October when Longsdon’s yard was under a cloud Guetapan Collonges then finished third behind the re-opposing Malina Girl over an extended three miles three furlongs at Cheltenham.