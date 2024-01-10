Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase a long-term plan for Guetapan Collonges

Charlie Longsdon admits it would be a great way to start 2024 if Guetapan Collonges could take the next step towards becoming a future Randox Grand National contender at Warwick on Saturday in the Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase.
The progressive eight-year-old will bid to give Chipping Norton handler Longsdon a timely boost in what has so far been a difficult season by taking his form to new heights over fences on his second appearance in the three miles and five furlongs test.
Last year Guetapan Collonges finished fourth when sent off the 5-1 favourite to capture the Premier Handicap, however Longsdon believes that the Saddler Maker gelding is a lot more streetwise ahead of his return bid for glory in the £100,000 feature prize.
Longsdon said: “We had a difficult end to 2023. Our horses were not healthy in October and November and it has taken time to get going. We have had to be a bit boring and patient, but winning this would be a great way to kickstart 2024.
“This race has been the plan for Guetapan Collonges for some time. We thought about going for a race at Cheltenham during the Christmas Meeting but then we thought we would wait for this.
“He is a lot more experienced compared to this time 12 months ago when I thought we were right in the deep end.
“Although he had won at Warwick the time before he had only had a handful of races over fences against small fields and he was very much a second season chaser that was still very inexperienced.
“Since last year’s race he has run in the Midlands National and a big handicap chase around Cheltenham. He is a lot more experienced now and a lot more streetwise.”
After making a triumphant return at Carlisle in October when Longsdon’s yard was under a cloud Guetapan Collonges then finished third behind the re-opposing Malina Girl over an extended three miles three furlongs at Cheltenham.
However, Longsdon feels that the step back up in trip together with a swing in the weights with the Gavin Cromwell-trained mare are both big advantages for the JP McManus-owned gelding.
He added: “When he won at Carlisle a lot of mine weren’t right. Against lesser fields like the one he faced at Carlisle he finds it easier to dictate races.
“We could have gone and found another 0-140 handicap for him, but he should be winning a race like this at some stage in his career.
“From going well and jumping great he then just got outpaced coming around the home bend at Cheltenham, but he was then flying again after the last.
“The winner won well, but with another few strides we would have finished second ahead of Cloudy Glen.
“Going back up in trip will help him while he will also be better off at the weights with the re-opposing Malina Girl.
“He must have a chance with all the form he has now and having finished fourth in the race last season.”
As things currently stand Guetapan Collonges would struggle to get in this year’s Randox Grand National off his current mark of BHA mark of 136, but Longdson admits that could all change depending on the result at the weekend.
He added: “I think he is definitely a Grand National horse at some point, but it did take him a long time to get the hang of jumping a fence in his first season over them.
“He is rated 136 so he would probably struggle to get in this year’s Grand National, but I think we would all hope he ends up in the race one day.
“We know how much his owner likes the Grand National and if he went and won a race like this on Saturday then I’m sure the race would be on their sights.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.