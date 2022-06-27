Matt Brocklebank looks ahead to Saturday's Group One feature - the Coral-Eclipse - and nominates the best early bet for the Sandown centrepiece.

Coral-Eclipse (Group 1) When: 3.35 Saturday, July 2 Where: Sandown Park Racecourse Winner's prize: £448,363 Where to watch: ITV Racing and Racing TV Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

AIKHAL 🌟

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: TBC

Form: 144-01

Odds: 25/1 Beaten nearly five lengths by Coroebus as a juvenile and 14 lengths by the same horse on his seasonal return in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last month. Left that run miles behind when winning a Curragh Group Three upped to 10 furlongs for the first time last Saturday, and highly likely he'll now begin to fulfil his potential. Doesn't look a guaranteed starter here, though, just seven days on.

ALENQUER 🌟🌟🌟🌟

Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Form: 29- 1 61

61 Odds: 7/1 Was seemingly considered more of a staying prospect but enjoyed the drop back to an extended 10 furlongs when second behind Mishriff in last summer's Juddmonte International and gained his breakthrough G1 win in the Tattersalls Gold Cup over a similar trip last month. That was a muddling affair so a strict reading of the third home, State Of Rest, winning at Royal Ascot subsequently as a huge form boost may prove inaccurate. Did look better than ever before, mind, and he beat the subsequent Derby winner Adayar on his only previous visit to Sandown which bodes well.

BAY BRIDGE 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟

Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: TBC

Form: 111-12

Odds: 4/1 Hugely progressive since early 2021 and looked the complete package when storming to victory in the Brigadier Gerard over this course and distance late last month. Small chance that effort left a bit of a mark as he was a touch below that level when second - beaten only a length in a falsely-run event - in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at the Royal meeting. Form ties in closely with Alenquer and strong suspicion he still has it in him to make a big impact in 10-furlong G1 company.

DUBAI HONOUR 🌟🌟

Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: TBC

Form: 1124-0

Odds: 25/1 Took plenty of people by surprise when progressing from handicaps to end up finishing second in the Champion Stakes at Ascot on his final outing as a three-year-old last season. Far from disgraced in major international contests at Sha Tin (December) and Meydan (March) since then and could be interesting to see what he's capable of back on these shores as a four-year-old. Certainly in the mix on official ratings and the return from a break is unlikely to be an issue given his yard's fine form all year.

HIGH DEFINITION 🌟

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: TBC

Form: 9-2423

Odds: 25/1 Group Two winner as a juvenile, when holding a lofty reputation and looking like being the next big thing to emerge from Ballydoyle. However, he's 0-8 since and, while giving Alenquer and co a bit of a fright when only narrowly denied in the Tattersalls Gold Cup, he was relatively flat again in the Coronation Cup at Epsom last time. Looks seriously up against it.

LORD NORTH 🌟🌟

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden

Jockey: James Doyle

Form: 1- 2 145

145 Odds: 16/1 Probably fair to write off the Royal Ascot nightmare as it appeared his rider struggled for some time to remove the hood enlisted for stalls entry, leaving him with a mountain to climb soon after the gates had opened. Probably better judged on his closing fourth in the Tattersalls Gold Cup as that was more like it from this former Price of Wales's winner, and he's not got masses to find with Alenquer on that evidence. Certainly too soon to be writing him off at the top table as he won a G1 out in Dubai back in March.

MISHRIFF 🌟🌟🌟

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden

Jockey: David Egan

Form: 3214- 0

Odds: 7/1 Looked slightly short of peak fitness when third on his return from a 98-day break in this event last July so has to be some concerns again given he's had slightly longer off this time around. Completely tailed off when last seen in a G1 event in Saudi Arabia so has enough to prove at present, for all he proved he's a genuine top-notcher when winning last year's Juddmonte International by six lengths from Alenquer.

NATIVE TRAIL 🌟🌟🌟🌟

Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Form: 11-121

Odds: 3/1 Champion two-year-old colt in 2021 and no doubt he's right in amongst the best three-year-olds, having won the Craven, finished a close second in the 2000 Guineas and won the Irish version of the mile Classic at the Curragh last time. Mixed messages pedigree-wise over whether he'll improve for the move up to 10 furlongs but his running style certainly suggests he will and if he's close to his official mark then he's got to go close in receipt of 10lb from the older brigade.

REAL WORLD 🌟🌟🌟

Trainer: Saeed bin Suroor

Jockey: TBC

Form: -1 09 22

22 Odds: 9/1 Interesting to see connections trying their luck over 10 furlongs again after twice coming unstuck over a mile against the mighty Baaeed earlier this year. Already proven at the trip, in fairness, and he still seems to be getting a fraction better in bare form terms, after going down just under two lengths in the Queen Anne last month. Proven on all types of ground and no reason why he won't give a good account.

STONE AGE 🌟🌟

Trainer: Aidan O'Brien

Jockey: TBC

Form: 62-116

Odds: 16/1 Failed to register a win from five starts at two and while the current campaign started very encouragingly with 10 furlong wins at Navan and Leopardstown, he now has question marks over him again after a fairly tame effort in the Derby. The Epsom form is already working out well, which is no surprise, and perhaps the drop back in distance will be a major plus for this Galileo colt, but on balance he remains opposable in such exalted company.

VADENI 🌟🌟🌟🌟

Trainer: Jean-Claude Rouget

Jockey: TBC

Form: 13-511

Odds: 9/4 Rising French star who has been supplemented into the race after his runaway win in the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly. Arguably needs to prove that wasn't a flash in the pan, and it probably wasn't the strongest three-year-old G1 run in Europe this spring/summer, but he looks dangerous to all coming over for a crack at this and is evidently held in high regard by his esteemed connections.