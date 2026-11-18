Phil Turner considers how the novice chase division is shaping up before looking ahead to the weekend highlights at Haydock and Ascot.

When asked whether star hurdler Comedy of Errors had been schooled on the back of a rare fall, trainer Fred Rimell’s blunt reply in the days before political correctness was: “Let the bugger remember that fall. He won’t be inclined to do it again!" “I school less than anybody. Just the beginning of the season. I never school again unless the horse has a fall and needs his mind refreshing – it is important not to over-school,” Rimell added. It is hard to quibble with the methods of someone who sent out four different horses to win the Grand National, all in an era when Aintree’s fences were still at their most fearsome, but some fifty years later it’s possible Rimell’s approach would be viewed by some as similarly outdated as his language! For example, current champion trainer Dan Skelton, no doubt drawing on his family’s show-jumping background, puts considerable emphasis on jumping at home and reportedly likes to school nearly every horse in his yard once a week. Nicky Henderson, meanwhile, has long enlisted the services of jumps guru Yogi Breisner from the eventing world to help educate and/or restore confidence with his horses’ jumping. Most leading yards nowadays have extensive schooling facilities (Paul Nicholls invested in an all-weather schooling lane just this summer), with Henry de Bromhead one trainer particularly keen that young horses get plenty of experience of jumping little obstacles so that they learn their own balance and take-off points. This policy has long been adopted in France, where horses often start their jump training as young as two.

Part of the reason for modern-day trainers adopting more intensive schooling than their counterparts of yesteryear is the current novice chase programme, which doesn’t provide quite the same number of opportunities for horses to run up the sort of winning sequences they once did in such contests. As a result, most high-profile chasing recruits in recent history have been primed to run to a very high level from the off, as opposed to learning on the job in calmer waters first. Wednesday afternoon’s Golwyg Gwendraeth Beginners’ Chase at Ffos Las is a case in point, as it featured the first and second from last season’s Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Old Park Star (h157p/c123) and Sober Glory (h153/c148p), making their chasing debuts – Supreme fourth Baron Noir (h146) was also an intended runner but withdrawn on the day due to a knocked joint. Nicky Henderson’s fears about having a “dust-up” at this relatively early stage of the season rather came to fruition, as Old Park Star wilted to a weary third of four having tried to mix it with emphatic winner Sober Glory for much of the way – it clearly wasn’t his running and he was later found to have bled. Despite that sad postscript, it was still an excellent start over fences by Sober Glory, who might even had shaded the verdict at Cheltenham back in March but for a final-flight error. On this occasion, his jumping was largely more assured than that of his old rival and, with Ben Jones setting an unrelenting gallop, he posted a very good performance on the clock even allowing for Old Park Star’s surprising capitulation, one which places him among the best novice chasers seen out so far in 2026/27. Indeed, there are now over a dozen two-mile novice chasers currently rated higher by Timeform than the admirable Passing Diamond (h106/c139), winner of the only graded novice chase run at that trip in Britain so far this season. Last weekend’s Grade 2 Paddy Power Arkle Trial was, of course, supposed to be a head-to-head between Old Park Star and Timeform’s current highest-rated novice chaser Kabral du Mathan (h160/c153P), only for both to be scratched on account of the controversial ground at Cheltenham. Kabral du Mathan’s imperious chasing debut win at Perth last month has already been franked by both placed horses since, whilst his foot-perfect display there suggests he’ll prove an even better chaser than hurdler – a sobering thought for his rivals given the six-year-old is the highest-rated hurdler to make the switch to fences this term. The same connections’ Sinnatra (c146P) promises to be an above-average understudy judging by his similarly sure-footed chasing debut win at Ffos Las 24 hours earlier, form which has also worked out well since. In fact, Skelton currently has six novice chasers rated 140 or above, a sextet which includes Monday’s Carlisle winner Bossman Jack (c141P), who is bubbling just under the main leaderboard.

One of Skelton’s leading novice chases from last season Be Aware (c142+) had to settle for a distant second in a graduation chase at Carlisle on his recent reappearance, proving no match for the hugely-exciting Cristal d’Estruval (h141P/c150P), who has already claimed some notable scalps during his fledgling career. Having beaten the highly-touted No Walkover (who made a winning hurdling debut at Ffos Las on Wednesday) in an Irish maiden point, Cristal d’Estruval then lowered the colours of both Baron Noir and Bossman Jack in a Warwick maiden on his hurdling debut last autumn. Two wide-margin wins (one apiece over hurdles and fences) at Carlisle since have merely reinforced the view that he’s a top-notch prospect who should be up to holding his own at Grade 1 level – after all, Be Aware was placed twice in such contests last season. Cristal d’Estruval will likely have to face a Willie Mullins-trained runner or three at some stage, the Irish maestro responsible for the most novice chasers (eight) currently rated 140 or above – despite the fact he’s probably yet to unleash the pick of his novice crop this autumn. For example, Kiss Will (c148) might have a prominent place in the current leaderboard, but he’s a second-season novice who is probably a fair way down the Closutton pecking order - like Gordon Elliott’s latest Troytown Chase winner The Wallpark (c149), he’ll probably have his attentions turned to valuable handicap company again later in the campaign. By contrast, the JP McManus-owned pair Narciso Has (h148) and Mighty Park (h140p) probably do figure highly in that pecking order and it’s significant both are entered for the two-and-a-quarter mile beginners’ chase at Punchestown on Saturday, a race that Mullins has regularly targeted with some of his brightest prospects – he’s won 11 of the last 15 renewals, a roll of honour that includes names such as Champagne Fever, Faugheen, Gaelic Warrior and Kitzbuhel. Another race Mullins has mined down the years is Sunday’s John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase, with his last two winners Fact To File (c174) and Gaelic Warrior (c180) again likely to be in the field. In fact, if the Henry de Bromhead-trained pair Koktail Divin (c157p) and The Big Westerner (c155p) take up alternative engagements this weekend then Mullins will be guaranteed a 12th win in the race as he’ll be responsible for the entire field! Established chasers also take centre stage on British soil this weekend thanks to the Betfair Chase at Haydock and 1965 Chase at Ascot on Saturday, though how much water can get into that soil between now and then is likely to play a pivotal role into how good either race will prove. As things stand, the five-day declarations suggest it could be the strongest renewal of the Betfair Chase this decade, with 2025 winner Grey Dawning (c165) likely to face stern opposition from across the Irish Sea via 2026 Ryanair Chase winner Heart Wood (c166), 2025 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Inothewayurthinkin (c164), 2024 King George VI Chase winner Banbridge(c163) and 2025 Savills Chase winner Affordale Fury (c164).