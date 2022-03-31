Sky Bet are Non Runner No Bet (six places) on the Randox Grand National and Matt Brocklebank picks out a trio of longshots to consider for Aintree.

DINGO DOLLAR (50/1) Formerly trained by Alan King, for whom he always promised but never quite managed to land a big handicap, Dingo Dollar is still lightly raced since joining the Sandy Thomson yard. He won on stable debut at Newcastle last March before being narrowly denied when second in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr. His whole season has been geared towards Aintree this time and we can safely ignore his Kelso prep in a small-field affair as the heavy rain in the build-up was totally against him. A dry week on Merseyside would play to his strengths. Click here to back Dingo Dollar with Sky Bet

Sky Bet paying SIX places Non Runner No Bet

DE RASHER COUNTER (50/1) Now rated 149, Emma Lavelle’s De Rasher Counter is back down to the same mark from which he claimed his most high-profile success in the 2019 Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury. He was campaigned at a much higher level later that year and didn’t quite cut it before picking up an injury following his seasonal return in the autumn of 2020. The lightly-raced 10-year-old resumed after 489 days away with a very promising effort behind Edorado Allen in the Grade Two Denman Chase at Newbury in February this year (replay below) and the son of Yeats look swell worth another try over a marathon distance at this stage of his career, especially if there's rain around. Click here to back De Rasher Counter with Sky Bet

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

COMMODORE (40/1) Venetia Williams pulled off one of the most memorable Grand National shocks with 100/1 winner Mon Mome in 2009 and with the trainer having another magnificent season, it’s well worth noting her longshots this time around. The striking grey Commodore looks potentially very interesting despite not appearing on the track since his runaway win at Cheltenham in December. He’s been raised 9lb for that but might just sneak in at Aintree as a consequence and all of his best form has come when fresh from a break, including when almost beating Snow Leopardess at Haydock in November 2020. He’ll be much better off at the weights with the mare now and seems likely to give a bold sight of the fences given his attacking style of racing. Click here to back Commodore with Sky Bet

Check out the key details ahead of the great Aintree race