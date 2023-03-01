Patrick Mullins’ main issue with the new whip rules in Britain is the timing of their implementation.
A total of 20 bans were handed out in the first week of the new regulations with 12 rides referred from February 20-26 and nine suspensions issued so far in week two, with two results pending and one ride found not in breach.
Many have questioned how Irish-based riders will cope at Cheltenham given they are riding to different guidelines at home.
Speaking on this week’s Sporting Life Racing Podcast Mullins said: “I think it’s bad timing and should have come in as the season finished but we are where we are. In terms of the number, in England there was discretion, and you could go to nine and get away with it whereas in Ireland you couldn’t.
“Once you went over eight that was it. So, I don’t think the numbers are going to be a bigger problem than any year. With regards to over the shoulder and the right place, I think I’m going to be OK with my style and obviously some jockeys are going to have to adapt more but the rules are there now, and we have to get on with it.
“At the end of the day while we’re not riding to those rules at the moment, we can still ride to them over the next couple of weeks and be used to them. Its up to us now to be ready but it is bad timing.”
Ed Chamberlin also feels it’s down to the riders to make the changes work.
“It’s over to the jockeys now, no-one’s budging – so it’s over to the jockeys now for our sport,” he said.
“They have the responsibility and while the BHA might see the latest Whip Review Committee results as encouraging with the numbers dropping, let’s face it the riders have been treading on eggshells. It’s best behaviour if you like.
“You have to add into the mix the Irish jockeys and the must-win races at Cheltenham. We’re going to find out if win-at-all-cost subsides that week.”
Graham Cunningham pointed to the current British champion jockey for an example of a rider who responded well to previous changes.
“Brian Hughes is just one case but it’s a notable one. In 2009, 2010, 2011, when he was 50 winners a year guy, he was getting into plenty of trouble, four, five, six whip bans a season. He’s now the pre-eminent jumps jockey in Britain, he’s in far more close finishes than anyone, he’s averaged 160 or 170 winners a year for the past five or six seasons and is averaging one whip ban a year with two days here and there.
“In other words, his career has thrived as he’s adapted. Not everyone can do so as quickly because not everyone is as good, as bright, as sharp, as Brian Hughes but it shows people can adapt.
“I’m not saying this will all smooth out in the short term, I anticipate hiccups along the way especially when the flat starts but have a look back at that 2011 whip crisis. It was probably even more heated than this one and the birth pains, the labour pains gave way to something more acceptable to many people in the public.
“I don’t think anyone can say racing lost meaningful competition by way of that radical change.”
