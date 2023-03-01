A total of 20 bans were handed out in the first week of the new regulations with 12 rides referred from February 20-26 and nine suspensions issued so far in week two, with two results pending and one ride found not in breach.

Many have questioned how Irish-based riders will cope at Cheltenham given they are riding to different guidelines at home.

Speaking on this week’s Sporting Life Racing Podcast Mullins said: “I think it’s bad timing and should have come in as the season finished but we are where we are. In terms of the number, in England there was discretion, and you could go to nine and get away with it whereas in Ireland you couldn’t.

“Once you went over eight that was it. So, I don’t think the numbers are going to be a bigger problem than any year. With regards to over the shoulder and the right place, I think I’m going to be OK with my style and obviously some jockeys are going to have to adapt more but the rules are there now, and we have to get on with it.

“At the end of the day while we’re not riding to those rules at the moment, we can still ride to them over the next couple of weeks and be used to them. Its up to us now to be ready but it is bad timing.”