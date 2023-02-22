Lorcan Williams described himself as “devastated” to be missing the Cheltenham Festival having been banned for 18 days after breaching the new whip rules at Haydock on Saturday.

Williams was riding Makin’yourmindup in the Prestige Novices’ Hurdle and narrowly got the better of Kevin Brogan on Collectors Item, who was also suspended for eight days. As the race was a Grade Two, both jockeys had their penalties doubled. In Williams’ case he used the whip twice above the permitted level of seven and with his arm above shoulder height. “I’m absolutely devastated to be missing the four biggest days of the year. Obviously I’m not going to be the only one, but I’m absolutely heartbroken. I’ll just have to take it on the chin and keep moving forward,” Williams told Sky Sports Racing.

“I found the shoulder height (rule) very difficult. It’s a very hard situation for me. I’ve been trained my whole life, I’m lucky enough to live in an area with a jockey coach, so we’ve been trained all our lives for that. “I’m one of the biggest jockeys in the weighing room at 6ft, I’m a big bloke, and the technique I use is for the welfare of the horse that I’m riding. I get very low in the saddle, I tuck myself away to make myself sellable to owners and trainers. I’ve got very long arms and the technique I use of bringing it over my head is to make sure I’m making the right connection with the horse in the correct spot. “I tried all things, even when the rule of the backhand was informed (since rescinded) I was keeping it in the backhand for muscle memory, but I’m not the only jockey that has been pulled in.” Williams admitted he was not keeping count of his strikes in the tight finish, but claims to do so in the heat of a race is challenging. He said: “It’s very difficult, with all the emotion that comes across in a close finish when you are trying to finish in the best possible position. I’m a jockey who rides very much off instinct. “On Saturday I only used my stick from the back of the last, I used it twice in the backhand because myself and Kevin Brogan got close and had a little collision, so I used my stick with instinct. I used two in the backhand to correct my horse, then switched over to the left and used on instinct to ensure the best position. “I’m very aware of the rules but it’s very hard with all the emotion that comes in, it’s very difficult (to count). I rode off instinct and I wasn’t aware of how often I’d used it – like I said, two of my hits were to correct my horse. “If it had been two weeks before I’d have been only getting four days, but now it’s ruling me out of the four biggest days of the year.