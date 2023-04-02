With heavy going for the start of the turf season, John Ingles profiles some of the sires with the best records when the mud is flying.

GLENEAGLES Anyone who remembers Gleneagles’ own racing career might be surprised to find him among the best sires of winners on heavy ground but there's no arguing with his 20 winners from 89 runners under those conditions since 2018. Gleneagles did all his winning at two on good to firm ground and then won the 2000 Guineas, Irish 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes on good to firm, good and firm ground respectively. He even missed several other races because the ground was considered too soft for him. Whatever his own ground requirements, with a strike-rate of 22.5% on heavy ground (compared with 14.7% on turf in general), his offspring clearly act well in the mud. There was proof of that only last weekend when his smart daughter Insinuendo won the Park Express Stakes at the Curragh on heavy ground.

SIXTIES ICON Galileo has had more winners on heavy ground than any other sire since 2018, and at a very good strike-rate too, but that’s more to do with him being an outstanding sire full stop rather than a marked preference for the mud on the part of his offspring. But, like Gleneagles, that’s not the case with another of his sons, Sixties Icon. He’s had 23 winners from 113 runners on heavy ground at a strike-rate of 20.4% which is far better than his overall strike-rate of 12.3%. Best known for winning the 2006 St Leger, Sixties Icon never raced on soft or heavy ground, though he did win the Geoffrey Freer Stakes on good to soft ground as a five-year-old. His two-year-old Legend of Xanadu ended last season with a career-best effort on heavy ground when winning the listed Doncaster Stakes, showing useful form.

ARCANO Arcano, winner of the July Stakes and Prix Morny from just five career starts, is another who gave no clues in his own racing career that his offspring would go well in testing conditions. In fact, all five of his races were on good to firm ground. But he’s another whose strike-rate improves from an unremarkable 9.6% on turf in general to a vastly better 17% on heavy ground, with 18 winners from 106 runners. Among his most successful runners in the mud were the useful Irish mares Warnaq, who ended her career winning a listed race on heavy ground at Naas, and Drombeg Dream who gained all five of her wins on soft or heavy ground.