Which horses can bounce back in 2026?

Stomach crunches, veganism, dry January. Pick your poison, I suppose. Or not, as the case may be if you’re foregoing the booze.

They say this is the month for reflection, resolutions and new beginnings and, having recently settled up a less-than-satisfactory profit/loss balance for Value Bet 2025, I’m all for a chorus of ‘out with the old, in with the new’.

While we’re in the mood for wiping the slate clean, how about looking to forgive a few of our equine stars at this time of year?

No jumps horse is without blemish and most of the greats had the odd winter hiccup en route to superstardom. Imagine a world in which we’d washed our hands of Kauto Star after his famous Haydock unseat as Snoopy Loopy picked up the pieces in the 2008 Betfair Chase, or given up on Don Cossack following his King George tumble.

In a fulsome piece on these pages not so long ago, Phil Turner underlined that “of the 41 horses to win the Champion Hurdle since 1970, no less than 20 of them fell at least once during their careers." That essay was, of course, in relation to the current predicament facing those in charge of Constitution Hill, who may or may not be rocking up in a novice race on the Flat at Kempton Park in three weeks’ time, depending on who you believe.

Win, lose or draw on his next public appearance, Constitution Hill is going to require a different kind of forgiveness if he ever returns to the jumping scene, but there are plenty other horses out there who deserve a chance to atone for their last-time-out blemishes, and two of them are due to reappear this Saturday.

Lucinda Russell was slightly worried that Myretown might lack the requisite experience for a race like the Coral Gold Cup and the runaway Ultima winner duly jumped sketchily before taking liberties at the ninth fence on seasonal debut at Newbury.

That’s not the horse’s only heavy fall in his light career so far either as last January he put jockey Derek Fox out of action for months with a shocker when still in with every chance three from home at Windsor’s Winter Million fixture.

So, he’s got previous - I think that’s fair to say - but having nibbled the 100/1-plus on Betfair for the Gold Cup prior to Newbury, I’ve recalibrated my own expectations and, if it wasn’t already the case, now fully anticipate he’ll be campaigned with the Randox Grand National in mind.

This weekend’s Classic Chase has been the plan for a while by all accounts and the same stable famously won it with One For Arthur prior to his Aintree heroics nine years ago. Myretown was a well-backed 4/1 favourite for the Coral Gold Cup and is already topping the betting for this weekend's race. He's probably short enough, but I refuse to believe he’s handicapped out of things off off 142 – let’s just hope he can find a rhythm and put in a clear round.