Which horses are the most followed this week?

We pick out five of the most followed horses in My Stable this week and consider their future prospects.

Not to be missed: Kylian The Karl Burke-trained juvenile looks to have improved with every visit to the racecourse and arguably shaped like the best horse in the race when third from off the pace in the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood. Holds an entry in the Gimcrack at York and should be a major force in more of the top juvenile races for the rest of the campaign.

The Goat Sprung a 25/1 surprise in last Wednesday's 12-furlong handicap for three-year-olds, beating the well-touted Amleo by 12 lengths. Clearly relished the soft ground so while he's bound to be hit hard by the assessor, he's very lightly raced and further success could be around the corner heading into the autumn.

Big Evs Backed up his Windsor Castle Stakes win at Royal Ascot with a tenacious performance in the Molecomb. Connections are considering an audacious tilt at the Nunthorpe Stakes later this month and he'd be a fascinating contenders getting lumps of weight from the older horses in the Group 1 at York.

Facteur Cheval French challenger briefly looked like he might make a race of it with Paddington in Wednesday's Sussex Stakes before the younger legs prevailed, possibly with the help of the stands' side rail to race alonside. This four-year-old is trained by a man whose horses tend to get better and better with age so no surprise if he lands a big race back on home soil by the end of the campaign.

Sweet Memories The beautifully-bred daughter of Sea The Stars won Saturday's Listed Chalice Stakes at Newmarket with a degree of authority, seeing out the longer 12-furlong trip comfortably. She coped admirably with the softest conditions she's faced and, given her half-sister won a Group 1 as a juvenile, she has every right to have a crack at pattern company before the season is out.

