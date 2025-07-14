What we learnt at July Festival including thoughts on Italy, Zavateri and Scandinavia

Matt Brocklebank isn't giving up hope on a three-year-old July Cup also-ran, while he wonders whether Italy's Superlative defeat could prove to be a blessing in the long-run.

St Leger stranglehold Aidan O’Brien’s grip on the Betfred St Leger – he’s won the past two renewals don’t forget – appeared to become even tighter at Newmarket following Scandinavia’s wide-margin win in the Bahrain Trophy on day one of the July Festival. On a strict reading of that performance the Justify colt, who was sporting first-time cheekpieces and given an ultimate no-nonsense ride out in front by Ryan Moore, at least matched the bare form of Lambourn’s Irish Derby-winning effort from late last month, and it was no shock to see Scandinavia squeeze up in between his stablemate and Curragh runner-up Lazy Griff in the antepost lists for Doncaster. The only thing preventing that revised 5/1 looking a very decent bet is that Scandinavia’s name also featured among seven from Ballydoyle when the Goodwood Cup entries closed a couple of weeks ago. Illinois and Continuous are highly likely to line up there so perhaps the three-year-olds (Galveston, Puppet Master and Shackleton also engaged in the Goodwood Cup) will be kept to their own age group for the time being. Either way, Scandinavia is a smart stayer in the making and connections will be working back from the 2026 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, where he was a staying-on fifth in last month’s Queen’s Vase, a race contested by Illinois, Kew Gardens and very nearly Kyprios (a late withdrawal after getting upset in the stalls on the day) in recent seasons.

Eve the gift that keeps on giving Probably not Classic potential on show here but Zavateri’s 18/1 win in the July Stakes was yet another advertisement for the training talents of Eve Johnson Houghton, who has already worked wonders with loads of two-year-olds including this season's Royal Ascot winner Havana Hurricane, who could be out again (and under a very favourable weight given his purchase price) in the Weatherbys Super Sprint this Saturday. No doubt helped by a pretty bonkers early pace set by Oisin Murphy on Comical Point, which appeared to lure market leaders Maximised and Brussels into a fight far too soon in the contest, Zavateri picked up stylishly to win by a length from Ed Walker’s Do Or Do Not, who couldn’t go anything like the gallop through the first three furlongs of the race. The winner was an unusual July Stakes entry given his pedigree – the race so often rewarding the ‘early speed’ types who have already thrived at the Royal meeting – but a bold bit of campaigning was duly rewarded and moving forward it would be unwise to underestimate Zavateri, who his terrific pound-for-pound trainer believes could be one of the best horses she’s ever had in the yard.

Zavateri wins the July Stakes

Italy has massive future If you hang off every word that comes from Aidan O’Brien’s mouth then you’ll have noticed just how more effusive, how seemingly candid, he has become in recent years. You definitely don’t hear as many ‘listen...’ fillers and, I could be wrong of course, but his pre-race hints tend to be far more revealing than those adrenaline-fuelled, often commercially-driven, utterances complete with hair swipe in the immediate aftermath of victory. So when he said "win, lose or draw he will learnt plenty" about the odds-on Italy on ITV prior to Saturday’s Superlative Stakes, my ears did prick a little bit. In the event, circumstances transpired against the son of Wootton Bassett, who raced freely on the wing of the field before getting carried further left out towards the middle of the course by wayward front-runner and eventual fourth, Venetian Lace. A Group 2 looks a near formality for runner-up Italy and defeat here means he can go unpenalised into the Futurity Stakes at the Curragh next month (O'Brien has won the race 17 times before - yes that's seventeen), before an almost inevitable shot at a Group 1 or two in the autumn. It’s not too bold a statement to predict that this physically attractive colt will end up winning more than he draws and loses put together come the end of his racing career.