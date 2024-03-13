What time are the Cheltenham Festival races today?

Wednesday's race times at the Cheltenham Festival have been amended following the abandonment of the Cross Country Chase.
The Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chase at this year’s Festival has been called off due to a waterlogged course and will not be rescheduled, while it has had a knock-on effect on the other race times.
Due to the abandonment, the revised race times for today are as follows:
Race 1. Gallagher Novices' Hurdle – now due off 1345
Race 2. Brown Advisory Novices' Chase – now due off 1430
Race 3. Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle – now due off 1515
Race 4. Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase – now due off 1600
Race 5. Glenflarclas Cross Country Chase - ABANDONED
Race 6. Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase - now due off 1650
Race 7. Weatherbys Champion Bumper – now due off 1730
The going on the regulation Old and New courses is described as soft, heavy in places.