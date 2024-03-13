Sporting Life
El Fabiolo leads over the last in the Sporting Life Arkle
El Fabiolo

What time are the Cheltenham Festival races today?

By Sporting Life
09:20 · WED March 13, 2024

Wednesday's race times at the Cheltenham Festival have been amended following the abandonment of the Cross Country Chase.

The Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chase at this year’s Festival has been called off due to a waterlogged course and will not be rescheduled, while it has had a knock-on effect on the other race times.

Due to the abandonment, the revised race times for today are as follows:

Race 1. Gallagher Novices' Hurdle – now due off 1345

Race 2. Brown Advisory Novices' Chase – now due off 1430

Race 3. Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle – now due off 1515

Race 4. Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase – now due off 1600

Race 5. Glenflarclas Cross Country Chase - ABANDONED

Race 6. Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Challenge Cup Handicap Chase - now due off 1650

Race 7. Weatherbys Champion Bumper – now due off 1730

The going on the regulation Old and New courses is described as soft, heavy in places.

