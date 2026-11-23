Gaelic Warrior was pushed out to 5/2 for the Cheltenham Gold Cup after his John Durkan third - our man thinks that's a rare overreaction from the layers.

One trainer being responsible for all nine horses in a race as significant as the Grade 1 John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase is bound to make some people feel a little uncomfortable. Competition is everything in sport, after all, and from the outside looking in it doesn’t appear to give off particularly healthy vibes. However, one thing that cannot be suggested is that this race may as well be run behind closed doors on the gallops of Closutton, such is the drama it has produced in recent years. In the last five seasons there have been John Durkan winners at 8/1 and 9/1, with just one SP favourite successful in that period. In 2022 we saw the emergence of a chasing behemoth, Galopin Des Champs (sent off at 2/9) blossoming from tearaway novice to Gold Cup superstar on his first outing in the big league. A year later, Martin Brassil’s Fastorslow muscled in on the Mullins domination when beating Appreciate It and Galopin Des Champs, while the past three seasons have served up absolutely glorious finishes. Fact To File edged out what looked like another rising star at the time in Spillane’s Tower in 2024, Gaelic Warrior battled back to overhaul the previous year's winner by a neck 12 months ago, and on Saturday Final Demand did a pretty good impression of him to see off both Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior, with the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase winner Kitzbuhel back in fourth for good measure.

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It was another tremendous race, featuring antepost favourites for the Ryanair Chase, King George VI Chase, Cheltenham Gold Cup and Grand National, with second-season chaser Final Demand apparently announcing himself as a serious force much in the same way as the aforementioned Mullins luminaries have over the past handful of years. How fit they all were relative to one another is quite hard to determine but it might be reasonable to suggest that given all that has gone on with Final Demand in recent weeks (disqualified from his Cheltenham Festival second on account of a prohibited substance), connections will have been extra-keen to see an upbeat outcome first time out for the new season. Either way, for a horse considered every inch a stayer on looks and pedigree, there could not have been a better result as he jumped really well and stayed on – albeit from what turned out to be a favourable early position seeing as they only went a sensible gallop – to beat another strong stayer at the trip in last year’s Irish Gold Cup winner Fact To File. Ridden by Patrick Mullins who is now two from two on Final Demand, this was an altogether far more convincing performance compared to anything he produced last season and took us right back to the end of his novice hurdle campaign when looking to have the world at his feet after winning the 2m4f Grade 1 at the Punchestown Festival in May 2025. His next run is arguably going to be even more significant as with so few options over the intermediate trip he’s likely to be asked to tackle the Savills Chase over three miles at Leopardstown over Christmas, where he’ll no doubt meet slightly sharper versions of the runner-up and the third. Final Demand was cut across the board for his potential long-range targets but revised quotes of 8/1 for the Gold Cup and similar for the Ryanair are easy enough to resist for the time being.

Fact To File remains top of the Ryanair market at a best-priced 5/1 ahead of Betfair Chase winner Grey Dawning, who seems likely to have the rest of his campaign geared around the Festival race having gone back-to-back in Saturday's Grade 1 at Haydock. The same can't quite be said of Fact To File seeing as he was taken out of the Ryanair on the day last year due to the underfoot conditions. Gaelic Warrior was pushed out to 5/2 for the Gold Cup which is quite remarkable really as he shaped very well in third, just a touch outpaced having been ridden with a good bit more restraint this term. He ran on after the last fence and it was a reappearance reminiscent of Galopin Des Champs’ third in 2023, after which he won the Savills Chase, Irish Gold Cup and Cheltenham Gold Cup by an aggregate of 30 lengths on his next three starts. Beware the wounded tiger.

Paul Townend and Gaelic Warrior