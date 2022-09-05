Our pedigree expert takes a closer look at what makes American racing's new sensation Flightline stand out from the crowd.

It’s usually very easy to pen the first line of an article about a superstar. Most of our equine heroes have one recognisable trait or achievement that ranks above all else. Not this one. Flightline is a freak in equine form. There are a multitude of opening hooks for a colt like this. He is a dual Grade 1-winning, unbeaten colt; he is the long-time ante-post favourite for the Breeders' Cup Classic; he has won his four starts by a combined 43 1/2 lengths; he earned an astonishing debut Beyer (American performance figure) of 105. For context, the Grade 1 Haskell Stakes was won by Cyberknife who was awarded a figure of 102 for his efforts. From the moment Flightline set foot on the racetrack he has been dropping jaws and breaking records. On Saturday he stepped up to the Breeders’ Cup Classic distance (1m2f) for the first time and, much like our own homegrown hero Baaeed in the Juddmonte International, he passed with flying colours. So now is as good a time as any to learn a little bit about Timeform's new highest-rated horse in the world.

Where did it all begin for Flightline? Flightline was bred at Jane Lyon’s Summer Wind Equine in Georgetown, Kentucky. Setting out with the intentions of establishing a quality broodmare band, Lyon has spared no expense. When American Pharoah was still a two-year-old, albeit a dual Grade 1-winning one, she went to $2.1 million to buy his dam Littleprincessemma in 2014. Nobody could have predicted a Triple Crown would follow in 2015, but her belief in proven high-class bloodlines was vindicated once again. On she kicked in 2016, going to $2.35 million to secure Feathered, a Grade 3 winner who was multiple Grade 1 placed. A that stage, Feathered was carrying her first foal by War Front, a maiden winner who is hopefully retained by her breeder given what her year younger brother has gone on to achieve. For Feathered’s first mating at Summer Wind, Lyon selected three-time champion sire Tapit, at the time the most expensive sire in North America, standing for $300,000. Raised in Kentucky, the resulting colt went to the Keeneland September yearling sale where he made a cool $1 million, hammered down to West Point Thoroughbreds. In a move that is commonplace Stateside, calls were made and a partnership was formed. Such was her belief in the colt, Lyon was compelled to stay in as well as a group of associates to form the lucky group. Look at Flightline’s pedigree and it won’t take long to understand why. Champion qualities run in the family Flightline's dam Feathered is by Indian Charlie, a top-class broodmare sire who might only be known on these shores as the sire of leading American sire Uncle Mo. A Grade 3 winner who was highly tried and only disappointed twice in 12 starts, Feathered is a granddaughter of the multiple Grade 1-winning mare Finder’s Fee. It comes as no surprise to discover Finder’s Fee is by super sire Storm Cat, who gave us Giant’s Causeway and You’resothrilling as well as descendants including Scat Daddy, No Nay Never, Lope de Vega, Shamardal - the list goes on. Flightline’s fourth dam, Fantastic Find, is a Grade 1 winner in her own right and a daughter of breed-shaper Mr. Prospector. The potential for brilliance was all there when Feathered went to Tapit, but as we know now thanks to a prominent scar on his off-hind quarters, the chance to fulfil the potential almost eluded this talented colt in a freak accident.

Early setback rules out Triple Crown bid Just a week before Flightline was due to go into training, an accident in his stable led to an injury that would delay his debut until April of his three-year-old season. Gone were any hopes of the Triple Crown trail, but connections may not have cared after such an impressive debut. Plotting a conservative path to allow their monstrous talent time to learn his trade, Flightline stepped up to Allowance company next where he sauntered home over six furlongs to earn a 114 Beyer figure. Anticipation was naturally high ahead of his Graded stakes debut set to take place on December 26 at Santa Anita in the 7f Grade 1 Malibu Stakes. Earning a 118 Beyer, Flightline showed the extra furlong was less of a hindrance and more a help, winning by a staggering 11 and a half lengths. A six-month hiatus and Flightline returned from a muscle strain to show he was every bit as good over a mile in the Met Mile at Belmont and nearly three months later the racing world was blown away by his destructive display in the Pacific Classic. Ten furlongs clearly proved to his liking being a son of Tapit. Essential Quality is one of four Belmont Stakes winners by Tapit, the Belmont being run over a mile and a half. In fact, while Tapit’s progeny have tasted much success as juveniles, Essential Quality was Champion 2YO colt in America, it is only the Belmont Stakes, the longest of the Triple Crown contests, in which Tapit has sired the winner, a staggering four times. Flightline’s dam Feathered may have earned her Grade 3 success over an extended mile, but the chart for her Grade 1 second in the American Oaks over a mile and a quarter read ‘fought back along the rail in the stretch and continued willingly to the wire’. For a first attempt at a mile and a quarter in Grade 1 company, there was clearly enough on both sides of Flightline’s parentage to suggest his first attempt at the Breeders’ Cup Classic trip would prove to be a breeze. Few could have predicted quite how hard that breeze might blow.

Comparisons with the greats too early? The ongoing comparisons this side of the Atlantic between Baaeed and Frankel or his own sire Sea The Stars are lively, but general consensus tends to place the current star's achievements a fraction below his predecessors. The rule is never say never, but most will have felt safe when stating we will never see another Secretariat. Yet here we are, comparing Flightline to the late great Triple Crown winner, who still holds the record he set in the 1973 Belmont Stakes. Flightline came within 0.17 seconds of Candy Ride's Pacific Classic track record, and he was eased down. Yes, he will never be a Triple Crown winner nor will he add a Classic in the three-year-old sense of the word to his stellar record, but does he need to? The manner of his victories dispel any concerns over what he was doing or not doing until now. This is one of the greatest of all time. Another Secretariat, or is he as good? Who cares, this is Flightline.