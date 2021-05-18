What it takes to win the Derby and the best of the 2021 contenders

Timeform’s John Ingles outlines what it takes to win a Derby and which of this year’s contenders have the strongest credentials.

‘Aidan O’Brien wins Derby with son of Galileo’ – in some ways, there was something reassuringly familiar about the result of last year’s Derby. After all, it was a record eighth win in the race for Serpentine’s trainer and a fifth for his sire, which is also a record. But in other respects Serpentine was anything but a typical winner of what was anything but a typical Derby. He opened up a clear lead under Emmet McNamara which soon proved an unassailable one, providing his jockey with one of just three winners he rode all year. 25/1 winner Serpentine had won a maiden at the Curragh on his previous start – just seven days earlier – while the placed horses were sent off at even bigger prices, with Khalifa Sat and Amhran Na Bhfiann next home at 50/1 and 66/1. The latter, Serpentine’s stablemate, had finished thirteenth and fourth on his only two starts in maidens beforehand. And all of this was played out on a strangely deserted Epsom Downs on the first Saturday of July, not June, after the traditional calendar of the classics and their attendant trials had been thrown into disarray. Strictly on Timeform ratings, Serpentine would have been entitled to start at still longer odds. His rating of 101p, whilst above average for a maiden winner, ranked him fourteenth of the sixteen runners in last year’s Derby judged purely on form shown beforehand. The third was one of only two who had achieved less. A look at the table below shows that Serpentine’s form was more than a stone below the level reached by most Derby winners when turning up at Epsom. In the last ten years, the average Derby winner has achieved a rating of 117 going into the race but if we strip out Serpentine who skews that figure, an average of 119 is the sort of form we’d normally expect a Derby winner to bring to Epsom. Anything much below that figure would therefore require a horse to show above average improvement, which Serpentine clearly did.

Timeform ratings for the last 10 Derbys

But a figure of 119 won’t win you a Derby, or at least it will be a very poor renewal if it does. An average Derby winner from the last decade has run to a rating of between 125 and 126 in winning at Epsom, therefore improving, on average, 6/7 lb on prior form. That improvement is only to be expected given that for the most part it’s a race for colts still developing physically, still learning their job and, in many cases, being brought along to peak on that specific date. The other main reason for Derby winners stepping up on previous form (or, for the non-stayers, failing to match it) is that the majority of runners are trying a mile and a half for the first time. Eight of the last ten Derby winners – Serpentine included - had a ‘p’ attached to their rating indicating that they were considered open to improvement. The two exceptions were Masar and Anthony Van Dyck, both of whom had already run eight times before the Derby which is about twice the average (4.3) for recent Derby winners. Consequently, both won the Derby making below-average improvement on prior form, Masar improving his rating by just 2 lb, though he didn’t need to progress by very much given that he already had achieved a figure of 123 going into the race. That rating, incidentally, came from his nine-length win in the Craven Stakes. More typical Derby winners these days have raced only three or four times before going to Epsom. Ruler of The World got away with just two starts beforehand, winning both, including one of the main trials, the Chester Vase. Unlike the others in the table, he had not raced as a two-year-old. With just three runs before going to Epsom, Serpentine was in good company as that was the same number of starts as Harzand, Golden Horn and Camelot, three of the best Derby winners of the last decade. Golden Horn had the highest rating of any recent Derby winner going into the race – he ran to 125 in winning the Dante, which, as we’ve seen, is already form good enough to win an average Derby.