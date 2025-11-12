What can Jonbon do this season to emulate some of the great chasers

Many trainers will have been singing in the rain this week ahead of the forthcoming three-day Cheltenham November meeting and, hopefully, this will precipitate an improvement in the jumps action from now on following a dismally dry (in more ways than one) start to the season.

Every show needs a star and Jonbon is the headline act on Friday when he attempts to win the Shloer Chase for the third year running ahead of a similar assault on the Tingle Creek next month.

With 17 wins from 22 races over hurdles and fences - and second on five occasions - there can't have been many more consistent horses in recent years, nor more talented.

Indeed, Jonbon's enthusiasm is a joy to watch and, at the age of nine turning ten on New Year's Day, he is theoretically still in his prime.

While connections seem disinclined to change targets this season, he will reappear having been readily outpaced by Il Etait Temps in Sandown's (two mile) Celebration Chase in April whereas, in winning his second Melling Chase at Aintree previously, Jonbon had looked much more comfortable over the longer distance of two-and-a-half miles.

Beaten three times at the Cheltenham Festival over the minimum trip and now one year older, it's possible that the Ryanair Chase will be his target this time but there is one other enticing possibility before then and that would be a crack at the King George.

Yes, Jonbon would be trying three miles for the first time, but last year's winner Banbridge was relatively new to the trip, and the way he sees out two-and-a-half suggests it is well worth a go at what is probably the ideal stage of his career to be a little adventurous and try something different.