So, what exactly are we going to learn from Sunday's John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase?

First and foremost, we might get a Willie Mullins winner, which would be welcome for the yard. At the time of writing, it has saddled seven apiece in each of October and November at a strike-rate of 22%, easily their most meagre return since a total of 11 winners in the same two months of 2010. Clearly, a lot of the major targets are in the spring, so it has long been been the yard's blueprint to start steadily and finish with a rattle, but this year's prolonged dry weather appears to have had a knock-on effect. Could Mullins even be beaten in a race in which he has nine entries and has taken home 11 times in the last 13 years? The ante-post market suggests not, with Koktail Divin (between 10/1 and 16/1) the shortest-priced entry not trained at Closutton. His Aintree defeat of Blueking d'Oroux wasn't let down by that horse at the weekend when he was a solid second in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, however, and his form over this trip (he tired late on when sixth behind Kitzbuhel in the Brown Advisory over three miles) suggests that he is no back number for Henry de Bromhead.

Stablemate The Big Westerner (general 20s chance) has proven her wellbeing already, and is a sight to behold over fences, but is yet to face males of this calibre. Banbridge (25/1) will no doubt have his season built around the King George once more, but he ran a strange race when losing his position before plugging on for third in a much-weakened Champion Chase at Down Royal last time. The fact that he couldn't peg back Haiti Couleurs on good ground suggests to me that he won't be able to live with them if dropping in trip here. Romeo Coolio (who ranges from 16/1 to 33s) is on a retrieval mission wherever he goes next after pulling up in that race at Down Royal, though it should be pointed out that there's been nothing to suggest he actually wants three miles, and this trip looks more suitable, as it could be for Down Royal runner-up Fleur In The Park (25/1-33/1) who isn't as convincing over three miles as over this sort of distance. His progress since going chasing has been steady and significant; this is another step up, but his reappearance win (under a penalty) was impressive, and he's run a lot of good races (in defeat) at the track.

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So, what happened last year when Mullins runners dominated the betting? Well, they dominated the race from flag fall, too. While the four stablemates priced between 14/1 and 40/1 were ridden patiently and finished last of the nine finishers, second favourite Gaelic Warrior was sent to the front from favourite Fact To File and, after the latter had made a big move to close down the leader turning in, by the line had pulled nearly 30 lengths clear of their nearest pursuer Fastorslow. Gaelic Warrior prevailed by a neck. Of Mullins' nine entries this year, you'd expect the likes of Nick Rockett, I Am Maximus and Grangeclare West to make quiet reappearances, but Kaid d'Authie, Final Demand and Kitzbuhel offer much more complex profiles, with all three retaining the potential to bridge the gap to Fact To File and Gaelic Warrior at some stage. Impaire Et Passe's flawed jumping means he probably never will.

Kaid D'authie, ridden by Mark Walsh, wins at Leopardstown