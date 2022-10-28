It’s perhaps not insignificant that Wetherby’s three biggest races are all Chases - this weekend’s bet365 Charlie Hall, the Rowland Meyrick at Christmas and the Towton Novice in February, with a proven record as a Cheltenham trial.

There are 9 fences in a circuit and with two long straights it’s a fair test. Those who have won it and trainers alike - the Charlie Hall Roll of Honour is impressive - the likes of Wayward Lad and See More Business won it twice and in recent years the knowledgeable West Yorkshire crowd have acclaimed the visits of the likes of Cue Card and Bristol de Mai - one of five successes for Nigel Twiston-Davies, to the winners' enclosure.

But just occasionally somebody forgets to read the script and 12 months ago we got a vintage example.

All eyes were on Paul Nicholls’ French-bred Cyrname, who had done for a class field headed by Vindication in 2020, making his comeback and lining up against a rising star in the shape of Dan Skelton’s Shan Blue. He had won the Novice Chase at the meeting a year earlier, claimed the Grade 1 Novice at Kempton over Christmas and ended his season as runner-up in the Group 1 Mildmay Chase at Aintree.

They dominated the market and as the race got under way rank outsider Top Ville Ben made the early running, with Harry Cobden allowing the keen-running Cyrnme to go into the lead half way down the back straight the first time.