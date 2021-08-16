A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Wetherby where Indefatigable struck for Daryl Jacob.

Jacob strikes aboard Indefatigable Daryl Jacob's good run continued when Indefatigable ran out a ready winner of the bet365 Hurdle. Paul Webber's charge was always travelling sweetly as Master Tommytucker lead the field a merry dance and she'd mastered that rival going to the last. The strong-travelling Proschema (7/1) briefly looked a threat but the winner had plenty of petrol left in the tank, the 5/1 chance going on to score by two-and-three-quarter lengths. Paisley Park, who dropped to the rear of the field coming out the back straight, ran only strongly to claim third on his seasonal reappearance.

Webber said: “We thought we’d stay wide as the ground was a bit better and it suits her too. It couldn’t have worked out any better. It depends on the weather entirely what we do. If it was dry she could go to Newbury for the Long Distance Hurdle, but she’s a mare and I must try to win a Grade One with her. “It will probably be too wet by the Long Walk in December and the Ascot plan might be the Ascot Stakes in June. She just needs another run to get a handicap mark. She does thrive in the spring and summer. You could probably do the Mares’ or the Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, maybe Punchestown, then you have still got six weeks before Ascot.” Barry Fenton, Lavelle’s partner and assistant, said of Paisley Park: “Aidan (Coleman) said that he was a little bit rusty off the back of a disappointing run last time.

“Through the race he said he didn’t feel 100 per cent and he thought, jumping the fourth last down the back, that that could be it and he might even pull him up. Then he said once he got a bit of clear water, he’s started to pick up and he’s run a good race then, but the race had gone. I think it’s looking like we’ll head for Newbury, that’s what Aidan said, he feels we should go that route and hopefully we’ll get the end result there and we can decide whether we go chasing or if we’re a stayers’ horse. “If he comes out of this race all right and has a good prep, he’ll go to Newbury with no excuses and he’ll have to do the job there.” Coleman said: “He was a bit rusty. On his last two runs last year he was pulled up at Aintree and had a very hard race at Cheltenham and he was remembering that a bit. It was looking like it was going to be a disaster turning in, but from the third last to the line he’s actually finished really strong. Those are the positives. He not the horse he’s been showing us at home at the moment, but I think he’ll be back with that run under his belt and a better experience he can go forward.” Skelton shines on Molly Molly Ollys WIshes ran away with the bet365 Mares' Hurdle under an inspired ride from Harry Skelton. He decided to commit the 3/1 favourite for home shortly after turning in and from there her rivals were chasing a shadow. Miranda (7/2) came through to claim the forecast spot but never threatened to land a blow on her market rival who was eased down to score by five-and-a-half lengths. The winner earned a 20/1 quote from Paddy Power and Betfair for the Mares' Hurdle at Cheltenham.

“That was brilliant, magic really. I just thought we’d try her over two (miles) because when I looked at the entries on Monday and saw that the West Yorkshire hurdle was filling up, I just thought she was going to have a really hard race on her first time out,” said Dan Skelton. “She’s best just rolling on over two, you can get in a bit of a muddle when you try to restrict her. It just worked out really well, Harry’s given her a great ride. She was always going to Kempton on the 22nd for the Listed over three (miles), I don’t see any reason to change.

Molly Ollys Wishes is away and clear at Wetherby

“We’ve always hoped she could go down the Roksana route, last year it actually suited her that Roksana was around because it was a year too soon and we couldn’t send her down it. She’s now ready for it. “I can imagine her going to Kempton, we might try the Long Walk and then the Warfield at a Ascot. That’s her Gold Cup.” Winning start for Geryville French import Geryville made a sparkling debut for the Micky Hammond team when springing a 40/1 surprise in the opening bet365 Handicap Chase. Sent off an unconsidered 40/1 chance, he jumped well throughout and came through horses to hit the front two out. From there the only danger was in front of him in the shape of the final fence but he was clever there and ran on strongly to win by 12 widening lengths.

Geryville makes a winning start for Micky Hammond