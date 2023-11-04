Wetherby Saturday review and free video replays

All the news from the rest of the Charlie Hall Chase card at Wetherby as Botox Has stayed on well to win the Grade 2 bet365 Hurdle for Gary Moore.

Botox injection in bet365 Hurdle Botox Has stayed on well under Caoilin Quinn to win the Grade 2 bet365 Hurdle by a length from Red Risk at 15/2. On his first run in 280 days fitness proved to be no issue as he stayed well in gruelling conditions to get the better of the strong-travelling Red Risk. Dashel Drasher was sent off the 7/4 joint-favourite and he controlled proceedings from the front end under Ex Dingle but he couldn't shake off the pursuers. He was leg weary in the final furlong and just held on to third from fellow joint-favourite Thyme Hill.

You Wear It Well lands Mares' glory

You Wear It Well after winning at Wetherby

You Wear It Well made all the running under Gavin Sheehan to run out a ready winner of the Listed bet365 Mares' Hurdle at Wetherby on Saturday. A winner of the Jack de Bromhead Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, the six-year-old was making her seasonal reappearance and was sent off the 2/1 second-favourite in the face of market support for Nicky Henderson's 11/8 favourite Luccia. Sheehan controlled matters from the front end, though, and while Luccia travelled nicely enough in the slipstream of the winner she had no answer when both came off the bridle in the closing stages. Jamie Snowden's mare found more to win by three lengths from Luccia with the also well-fancied Kateira from the Dan Skelton yard well beaten by the front two. Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook both went 8/1 from 12s for the Mares' Hurdle about the winner ahead of Cheltenham in March.

“It’s very special. She had a penalty for those Grade Two wins last season, so to do that with that penalty is great first time out,” said Snowden. “She’s big and strong and she’s a legend. Gav gave her a wonderful ride. She’s quite feisty and takes a bit of riding, so fair play to the whole team. “We were probably a little bit keen and a little bit fresh early on, but she’s jumped great bar the last and picked up well and galloped to the line. “We were thinking about going chasing with her this year, but the mares’ hurdle programme is a lot better than the mares’ chase programme,” Snowden added. “We’re quite keen to stay in mares’ company, so you’ve got the Sandown race, the Warwick race and then Cheltenham in March. That looks the obvious thing to do, but we’ll take it step by step.” Rest of Wetherby Sheehan was earlier in the winner’s enclosure aboard Kim Bailey’s The Edgar Wallace (9/2), who jumped his rivals into submission in the Bet Boost At bet365 Handicap Chase. Making his first competitive appearance since February, the eight-year-old was slick over his fences throughout and proved two lengths too strong for the gallant William Cody. Bailey’s assistant, Matthew Nicholls, said: “He jumped class and galloped well. Gav hasn’t ridden much for us, but he’s given him a lovely ride. “He had a few issues last year that we’ve fiddled with and if that worked then he was a very well handicapped horse. We came here hopeful because he’d been showing us an awful lot at home, but until they go and do it you never know. “He’s back on track and he probably doesn’t want an awful lot of racing as he puts a lot into it.”

The Edgar Wallace on his way to victory at Wetherby