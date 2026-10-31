Kateira goes back-to-back at Wetherby
Kateira goes back-to-back at Wetherby

Wetherby Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

Horse Racing
Sat October 31, 2026 · 14 min ago

A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Wetherby including free video replays.

Skelton hails Kateira as she goes back-to-back

Kateira recorded back-to-back victories in the Listed bet365 Montagu Mares’ Hurdle at Wetherby.

The two-mile contest turned into a sprint from the second last and Dan Skelton’s charge made her challenge on the stands’ sider under the trainer’s brother Harry.

She showed a smart change of gear but it was matched down the centre of the track by La Conqueire.

The 6/4 winner drifted across to meet her challenger and went past 50 yards from the finish but the market leader’s brave rally took her back within a neck of her rival at the line.

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The winning rider told ITV Racing: “She’s been around for a while and she’s a darling, she realy is. She’s tough and hurdles very well. I’d go as far as saying I haven’t ridden many horses who hurdle as well as her. Roksansa was very good but this mare, you point her down to a hurdle, she’ll kick the top bar out, land and she’s gone.

“It’s a great thrill to ride one like this for a jockey. You can trust her with your life.”

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