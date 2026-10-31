Wetherby Saturday reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action from Saturday's meeting at Wetherby including free video replays.

Skelton hails Kateira as she goes back-to-back Kateira recorded back-to-back victories in the Listed bet365 Montagu Mares’ Hurdle at Wetherby. The two-mile contest turned into a sprint from the second last and Dan Skelton’s charge made her challenge on the stands’ sider under the trainer’s brother Harry. She showed a smart change of gear but it was matched down the centre of the track by La Conqueire. The 6/4 winner drifted across to meet her challenger and went past 50 yards from the finish but the market leader’s brave rally took her back within a neck of her rival at the line.

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