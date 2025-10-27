Menu icon
Golden Ace wins at Cheltenham
Golden Ace wins at Cheltenham

Wetherby Saturday entries: Golden Ace set for reappearance

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon October 27, 2025 · 7 min ago

Unibet Champion Hurdle heroine Golden Ace features among eight entries for Saturday’s bet365 Mares’ Hurdle at Wetherby.

Jeremy Scott’s charge took advantage of the final flight fall of State Man to win hurdling’s blue riband and chased Willie Mullins’ star home on her only subsequent start at Punchestown.

Dan Skelton and Gordon Elliott are both double-handed at this stage with Kateira and Take No Chances and Blue Waters and Getaway Beo respectively.

Fergal O’Brien could run Dysart Enos with Gale Mahler and Ooh Betty completing the field.

WILLIE MULLINS 2025/26 STABLE TOUR!

There are nine in the bet365 Hurdle on the same card.

Mullins has entered Winter Fog, who stayed on into third in the Champion Hurdle. Elliott could saddle Maxxum and Staffordshire Knot.

Strong Leader and Potters Charm lead the home defence which also includes Botox Has, Doddiethegreat, Joyeux Machin and Take No Chances, who also holds this entry.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

