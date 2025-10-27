Wetherby Saturday entries: Golden Ace set for reappearance

Unibet Champion Hurdle heroine Golden Ace features among eight entries for Saturday’s bet365 Mares’ Hurdle at Wetherby.
Jeremy Scott’s charge took advantage of the final flight fall of State Man to win hurdling’s blue riband and chased Willie Mullins’ star home on her only subsequent start at Punchestown.
Dan Skelton and Gordon Elliott are both double-handed at this stage with Kateira and Take No Chances and Blue Waters and Getaway Beo respectively.
Fergal O’Brien could run Dysart Enos with Gale Mahler and Ooh Betty completing the field.
There are nine in the bet365 Hurdle on the same card.
Mullins has entered Winter Fog, who stayed on into third in the Champion Hurdle. Elliott could saddle Maxxum and Staffordshire Knot.
Strong Leader and Potters Charm lead the home defence which also includes Botox Has, Doddiethegreat, Joyeux Machin and Take No Chances, who also holds this entry.
