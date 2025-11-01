Wetherby report and free video replays | Charlie Hall Chase day

Djelo is hot in the Hall

Djelo (11/4) denied a brave Pic D'Orhy in the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase to provide trainer Venetia Williams with a first winner of the season.

They were the only two of the five runners to play a significant role in the Grade 2 with Pic D'Orhy, unraced over three miles, leading his rivals a merry dance for much of the contest.

A mistake by the leader at the fourth last suggested his stamina might be ebbing away but the 10-year-old rallied for Harry Cobden and kept battling on.

Djelo always appeared to be travelling the better under Charlie Deutsch but still hadn't got past Pic D'Orhy as they jumped the last where Djelo took a chance; his rival finally giving way on the run to the line, going down by a length with the pair pulling 21 lengths clear of Ga Law in third.

Deutsch told ITV Racing: "Down the back straight he was slightly asleep, he's done it before, he's either hot or cold, he's never warm. I thought 'Harry is travelling well, I'll pull him out just to see a bit of light' and it's lit him up too much.

"Anyway, he's done it well in the end. Up the straight, to be fair, Harry's horse has battled really well and put up a good fight.

"He's a real professional racehorse, he jumped very well, we were very long at the last and he got over! Most horses wouldn't be able to but he threw himself at it and landed on his feet, he just loves the sport, he loves being a racehorse.

"He's a good horse and they do stay. It's surprising because he's quite a hot-head and it would be easy to think he wants two miles the way he acts, he's quite keen all the time, but he stays really well."

A delighted Williams added: "He kind of did that [last fence] at Newbury but as Charlie said, he knows how to get to the other side as rapidly as possible.

"He's two years younger than any other horse in this race; he's an exciting horse. The plan was to come here and we'll think about his next race next. The obvious thing is going back to Huntingdon for the Peterborough and I think that's what we'll do.

"If that goes well, we've got all sorts of interesting races......King Georges....."