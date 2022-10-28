A review of the action from Wetherby on Friday as Gelino Bello made his supporters sweat first time out over fences.

Bello leaves it late to get on top Gelino Bello survived a scare to open his account over fences at the first attempt in the bet365 Novices’ Chase at Wetherby. A Grade One winner over hurdles at the Grand National meeting in April, he was sent off at the prohibitive odds of 1/4 to start life in a new sphere with a victory. He only faced two in opposition – or at least he was supposed to. His major market rival, Chris Gordon’s Press Your Luck, whipped around at the start and unseated jockey Tom Cannon with many thinking the race had lost a lot of interest. However, Laura Morgan’s Loughderg Rocco, rated some 27lb inferior to Gelino Bello over hurdles, tracked him all the way and even headed the favourite between the last two fences until Harry Cobden eventually got Paul Nicholls’ charge home by half a length. “It’s a case of job done really and it wasn’t ideal when Chris’ horse whipped round, so it was always going to be like that afterwards – our main aim was a clean round,” said Nicholls.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“It’s been so hard to school on grass, that’s the first time he’s jumped fences on grass, so it was a good experience in that sense. He’ll just keep improving and he’ll probably go to Newbury next (Coral Gold Cup meeting) and then Kempton, where going slightly right-handed might suit him. “From the day he started he’s always gone a little bit right. Harry went purposefully wide to give him room and he was good when Harry asked him but going to the last, he just didn’t want to throw it away and make a mistake. “It gave the crowd some entertainment and when they go a good gallop, that will suit him a lot better.” Paddy Power left the winner unchanged at 16/1 for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase. Of his unfortunate unseat, Cannon said: “He whipped round and I nearly stayed on, but the second you hit the floor you can’t go. I’d have loved to be able to jump back on but in this day and age you’re not allowed to.”