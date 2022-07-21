The Ralph Beckett-trained Westover is a hot favourite for the midsummer highlight following his demolition job in the Irish Derby last month, but is unlikely to have things all his own way under Colin Keane, with John and Thady Gosden firing a formidable two-pronged assault.

Emily Upjohn was due to contest last weekend’s Irish Oaks following her narrow defeat in the Oaks at Epsom, but travel problems meant she missed out on a trip to the Curragh.

As a result, Frankie Dettori’s mount joins her illustrious stablemate Mishriff, who was second to Adayar in last year’s King George and proved he is as good as ever when touched off by Vadeni in the Eclipse three weeks ago.

James Doyle partners Mishriff for the first time, replacing owner Prince Faisal’s former retained rider David Egan.