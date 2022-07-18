David Ord has a horse-by-horse guide to the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes and fancies last year's runner-up to go one place better.

BROOME As good as ever when making all to win the Hardwicke over course-and-distance last month and a fair bet to jump out and try to repeat the feat again on Saturday. He tends to come up short in this company though, a sole Group One success in 11 attempts coming in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud last season. Only fourth in the race last year it will need a Ryan Moore masterclass from the front if he’s to fend off the challenges down the short Ascot straight.

Broome and Ryan Moore are in control of the Hardwicke

MISHRIFF Top-class globetrotter who was back somewhere near his best when just failing to reel-in Vadeni in the Coral-Eclipse last time. He ran better in the Sandown feature than back in 2021 when he used that race as a springboard to chase home Adayar in this. Another bold bid has to be on the cards given he’s proven over course-and-distance and handles quick ground. He deserves to be a tad shorter in the betting.

Pyledriver (right) toughs it out to win in the Epsom rain

PYLEDRIVER Gained deserved day in the sun when winning the Coronation Cup last season and emerged with plenty of credit from the race this time around too when chasing home Hukum. But as tough and admirable as he is, one or two of these possess more persuasive credentials and it will take a career best if he’s to claim his biggest win so far at the weekend.

Torquator Tasso wins the Arc

TORQUATOR TASSO Sprang a 68/1 surprise in the Arc last year but has plenty of other top quality Group One form to his name including a 2021 win in the Grosser Preis von Baden. Came forward from his reappearance to win the Grosser Hansa-Preis for the second successive season at Hamburg and is pleasing connections at home. At his best he’s a serious player but to be at his best he needs soft ground and connections will hope the end of the extreme heatwave is marked by a series of thunderstorms in Berkshire. They’re not in the forecast yet.

Westover - one of only six in King George

WESTOVER Didn’t get the rub of the green in the Cazoo Derby but made amends in no uncertain style with a thumping seven-length demolition of Piz Badile in the Irish equivalent at the Curragh. The runner-up didn’t do much for the form in the Grand Prix de Paris but the winner was in a different parish that day in a race that was perfectly set up for him. He’s exciting but this is another big test in against some top-notch older horses and a potential improving filly. Looks short enough at around 6/5.

Emily Upjohn is touched off in the Cazoo Oaks