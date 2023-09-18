Westover enjoyed a racecourse gallop at Salisbury on Friday in preparation for a tilt at the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on Sunday week.
The four-year-old has been kept fresh since being narrowly denied by Hukum in a pulsating renewal of the King George at Ascot in July, and Barry Mahon, racing manager to the colt's owners Juddmonte, is counting down the days until his next big-race assignment in Paris.
He said: “Westover had a day out in Salisbury and everything went lovely. Ralph was very happy and Rob (Hornby) was very happy with him.
"He had a good blow afterwards and that will put him spot on. I think he’ll head away to the beach this week, which he usually does, and he’ll be ready to head to Longchamp then.
“His form is very good – he’s been competing with the best of them – and just looking at the long-range forecasts the weather looks pretty settled in Paris, so hopefully we might get nice ground, which would be great.”
