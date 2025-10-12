Welsh Champion Hurdle report and reaction: Celtic Dino wins for Sam Thomas

Sam Thomas and owner Dai Walters were celebrating another victory in the 'Welsh Champion' Hurdle at Chepstow on Sunday.

The same trainer-owner combination saddled the first two in the Dragonbet-backed handicap as Lump Sum beat Steel Ally when run at Ffos Las 12 months ago and it was the famous navy and white silks to the fore again as Celtic Dino justified 6/4 favouritism in the hands of Dylan Johnston this time around. Celtic Dino was never too far off the pace set by Norman Fletcher and made his move approaching the third-last flight at the top of the long home straight. The market leader went into a clear lead before the second-last but was tracked by Wilful who still looked to be travelling well until outpaced after the penultimate hurdle. Alexei (10/1) came from further back and was the last one to lay down a challenge to Celtic Dino, who rather bundled the last but powered on to win by two and a quarter lengths. Alexei stayed on for second with Wilful third and 12 lengths back to Listentoyourheart (8/1) back in fourth.