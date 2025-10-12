Welsh Champion Hurdle report and reaction: Celtic Dino wins for Sam Thomas

Sam Thomas and owner Dai Walters were celebrating another victory in the 'Welsh Champion' Hurdle at Chepstow on Sunday.
The same trainer-owner combination saddled the first two in the Dragonbet-backed handicap as Lump Sum beat Steel Ally when run at Ffos Las 12 months ago and it was the famous navy and white silks to the fore again as Celtic Dino justified 6/4 favouritism in the hands of Dylan Johnston this time around.
Celtic Dino was never too far off the pace set by Norman Fletcher and made his move approaching the third-last flight at the top of the long home straight.
The market leader went into a clear lead before the second-last but was tracked by Wilful who still looked to be travelling well until outpaced after the penultimate hurdle. Alexei (10/1) came from further back and was the last one to lay down a challenge to Celtic Dino, who rather bundled the last but powered on to win by two and a quarter lengths.
Alexei stayed on for second with Wilful third and 12 lengths back to Listentoyourheart (8/1) back in fourth.
Thomas said on Sky Sports Racing: "He was as fit as a flea for today.
"I do it every season and was just questioning myself whether they've done enough (work) or haven't done enough but huge credit to all the team at home and to Dai for supporting me as always.
"He's an out and out two-miler, that's his conditions today - the quicker the better. I think we might just give him another run, then a midseason break before bringing him back for the spring festivals."
Proud Welshman Walters said: "Five times I've won it now. You can't fault ARC (Arena Racecourse Company), it's closer (than Ffos Las) and you get more attendance.
"He didn't have it all his own way but... everything is good in the camp!"
Earlier on, odds-on favourite Doyen Quest was picked off late by the Sean Bowen-ridden Speculatrix (5/2) in the Tom Malone Bloodstock Novices’ Chase.
Dan Skelton’s Doyen Quest made the running in the four-runner field and had all bar the Gordon Elliott-trained mare in trouble a long way from home.
A good jump two-out looked to have sealed the deal for the 8/13 market leader but he got in close to the last and champion jockey Bowen pounced, pushing Speculatrix out to win by two and a quarter lengths.
