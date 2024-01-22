Sporting Life
Weekend winners L'Homme Presse and Allaho
Weekend winners L'Homme Presse and Allaho

Weekend racing reaction: Timeform on Allaho & L'Homme Presse

By Sporting Life
13:36 · MON January 22, 2024

Timeform jumps editor Dan Barber and handicapper Phil Turner react to the winning weekend performances from Allaho and L’Homme Presse.

ALLAHO (Timeform rating 172 – peak 179)

Won Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase – Thurles, Sunday

“It didn’t take much of a scroll on social media to see the standard two-sides-of-a-coin reaction to Allaho’s ‘Kinloch Brae’ success; for every cry of ‘he’s BACK!’, one marking his decline as a top force was only just around the corner.

“As so often, however, a view somewhere in between is surely the sensible ground.

“The highest-rated chaser in training on Timeform figures at his best, Allaho has won in clear-cut fashion on two of his three starts back this season, but he has been more workmanlike than flashy in grinding his way to both against rivals seemingly on the slide themselves and, unsuitable change of tactics or not, he would surely have been able to capitalise on Shishkin’s misfortune in the King George had he still been that same brilliant force this season as he was prior to the setback that meant he missed more than eighteen months prior to his return.

“Allaho may still be the best middle-distance chaser around, but what used to be a gulf back to the rest is now narrow enough to mean he’s no longer the Festival good thing he proved in his pomp.” (Dan Barber)

L’HOMME PRESSE (Timeform rating 171 – unchanged)

Won Fitzdares Fleur De Lys Chase - Lingfield, Sunday

“Just about the only major absence from last year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup field was L’Homme Presse, so it was heartening to see him make such a satisfactory return from 13 months off this weekend.

“Admittedly, runner-up Protektorat emerged as marginally the best horse at the weights but that isn’t something to crab the winner for – Protektorat is a top-class chaser on his day and it’s safe to assume he ran right up to his best under positive tactics which seemed to suit.

“Indeed, it reflects well on L’Homme Presse that he could take that rival’s measure so quickly approaching the third last, particularly as his jumping had been uncharacteristically rusty at times during the first half of the race. Charlie Deutsch always seemed to have matters under control thereafter up the Lingfield straight and, although Protektorat rallied, the chances are L’Homme Presse had a fair bit more in hand if required.

“Of course, more will be required come Cheltenham on Friday March 15 but that certainly isn’t out of the question. In fact, L’Homme Presse arguably boasts the most consistent record among this year’s Gold Cup contenders, having won seven of his eight completed starts over fences to date, whilst the form of several of those wins now reads even better than it did at the time.” (Phil Turner)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

