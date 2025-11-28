Menu icon
+ Log in to read full article
The top amateur rider shares his thoughts
The top amateur rider shares his thoughts

Weekend racing preview: Patrick Mullins on Anzadam, Ballyburn and the Coral Gold Cup

By Sporting Life
Sporting Life Plus
Fri November 28, 2025 · 4h ago

Our ambassador looks ahead to Anzadam at Newcastle, the four Closutton runners in the Coral Gold Cup and Ballyburn back over hurdles.

A busy weekend for the team with Anzadam heading to Newcastle for the BetMGM Fighting Fifth. What are you expecting from your horse in this?

Well, he did a fantastic bit of work after racing in Punchestown on Sunday. Paul rode him and was very happy with him but this is a huge step up in class. That said I suppose there's question marks over all of them, aren’t there? What will The New Lion be like at two miles? Is Constitution Hill the horse he was? And for us we have to find out if we’re a Grade One horse.

Look his work is very good but because he’s quite keen and has been a little fragile, we've never really got to look under the bonnet too much. But we think there's plenty of ability there, so this is going to let us know where we stand.

